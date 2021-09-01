5 Takeaways From LA Rams Head Coach Sean McVays After Budget Cuts

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams submitted their first roster of 53 men to the NFL. All the players who were in training eventually made the roster and there were early reports of who was practicing and who was not. But coach Sean McVay was there to talk to reporters to answer any questions regarding the team about the final roster and these were the takeaways that I pulled out.

Xavier Jones will need surgery

Rams’ first roster included running backs Darrell Henderson, Sony Michel and Jake Funk. Many thought Jones was a clear candidate to make the team after showing all his talent in the preseason camp, especially with his ability to catch the ball from the backfield. Unfortunately, it seemed that the injury he sustained in the last game was more serious than we initially expected.

McVay repeated: Unfortunately, he will have to have surgery, which is a shame, because he did a good job putting together a very good camp. I thought he played well and had some hard earned yards against Denver, those are the things that are really hard, but he will come back and he is definitely a guy that we want to keep working with.

It was a difficult decision to forego ILB Micah Kiser

Linebacker Micah Kiser has been with the LA Rams since being drafted by the University of Virginia in the 5th round in 2018. Kiser showed a lot of promise in his early years with the team, but unfortunately was bitten several times by the injury bug. It was clear from Kiser’s playing in the 4th quarter of the final preseason game that he was imminent to release him or trade him. When asked about the decision to release Kiser, it was this: McVays reaction:

What a stud of a human being and an incredible person. You talk about a man who has consistently overcome adversity and responded appropriately. What it really came down to was that we held four (ILBs) which made it a very difficult decision for us and there are a lot of layers that go into it but Micah Kiser is a man who has shown that he is a starting caliber player can be in this competition. He’s someone I don’t think I would be surprised if someone claims him, and if they do, they get a great competitive tough footballer. The bottom line was we kept those four (ILBs) and I could go really deep, part of it is defense and a special team element that definitely contributes to some of those decisions. But Micah was organizationally one of the tougher decisions and he continued to embody all the things that make him a stud of a human because of the way he handled it and you don’t bet he finds out if it ends up with us or somewhere otherwise, you are going to bet on him to be successful.

Corey Bojorquez traded to Green Bay

Many thought the Rams would go in a different direction on the punt position for the 2021 season, including myself. Bojorquez impressed the organization both in training camp and in the preseason, including a 70 and 62-yard rocket to the other teams one-yard line.

In the end, still confident in Hekker’s ability to play, the team decided to part ways with 24-year-old Bojorquez by swapping him for the packers for a late swap of picks in 2023 design. What also helped them come to this decision was that Hekker reworked his deal. Trading a bettor for a draft value is a win, but it was clear they wouldn’t keep both gamblers on the team.

McVay said::

I think we had two novice punters on our team and it’s clear Corey has done a great job maximizing the advantage and interest of teams there knowing that both he and Johnny are two of the best guys doing what they do . It’s a very specific position and so Les did a great job exploring some options and I think what Johnny has done here, as I said way before I came here, is something that is not lost with me, is not lost with us, and I am confident that he will be the prolific player he has been over the course of his career. I know he is motivated in the right way and we are excited that he is leading the way for us.

Rams players are almost 100% vaccinated

With the exception of one player, the Rams are almost at the 100% vaccinated limit. McVay didn’t want to throw that one player under the bus, but doesn’t concern himself with that person, he claimed That person did a fantastic job of demonstrating all the precautions you would ask and require.

Bryce Perkins earned his preseason spot

McVay stated:If you had told me a few weeks ago that if you planned to keep 3 quarterbacks on the roster, I would have told you no. Perkins was outstanding in the 10 quarters he played and made progress every moment he was on the pitch. Obviously the Rams didn’t feel like Perkins would have passed the waivers and they like how quickly he’s gotten up to speed in a year. McVay’s offense is complicated and for Perkins to understand and just run with it, he embodies the kind of work ethic he has. This is only the first selection, but I do believe this is a long-term decision for a possible life after Matthew Stafford. Wolford is also a restricted free agent at the end of the season and who knows what their plans are with him.