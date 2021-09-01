Bowlers inspire Bangladesh to clinical 7-wicket victory





Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I dhaka: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand from Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. After taking a stunning win over Australia, Bangladesh will now host New Zealand for a five-match T20I series, which will set a stage for the upcoming T20 World Cup. New Zealand has traveled to Bangladesh without most of their key players. In the first T20I, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bat first. The field is expected to be slow in nature and help the spinners. Bangladesh will enter the game with their strongest side and they will try to maximize the experience of a top team for the T20 World Cup.Also Read – SLK vs TKR MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 2021 CPL, Match 7 Cricket Updates: Riaz, Chase Star as St. Lucia Kings beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 5 runs Check here the latest Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, live cricket updates. Also watch the NZ vs BAN 1st T20I Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Match, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today, NZ vs BAN 1st T20I 2021 Live Video, Live Cricket TV, 1st T20I 2021 Live, NZ vs BAN live score, live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch 1st T20I Live Match, 1st T20I 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live Score Today Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match, NZ vs BAN 1st T20I 2021 Live Match Score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live score card. You can also watch the live cricket blog of match 1st T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Also Read – Live Streaming Cricket CPL 2021: When & Where Caribbean Premier League 2021 Stream Live Cricket Match Online & On TV New Zealand’s XIs play against Bangladesh Also Read – GAW vs SKNP Match Highlights 2021 CPL Updates: Lewis, Thomas Power St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a Clinical 8-Wicket Win Bangladesh (playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed New Zealand (playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham(w/c), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

