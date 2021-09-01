Working together for treatment through Westbrook Tennis Tournament





By Eric O’Connell/Zip06.com • 01/09/2021 8:21 AM EST

Anyone interested in making their best impression on Serena Williams or Roger Federer while raising money for a good cause should mark their calendars for Sunday, September 19. A double tennis tournament will be held at 9:00 am on the Westbrook Tennis Courts to raise money for the fight against ovarian cancer The tournament, called Team Up for Treatment or TUFT, is open to all ages and abilities who want to play. All teams have until Sunday September 12 to register and the teams will be placed in the correct age categories for the tournament. The courts will open at 8:30 am for warm-ups and games will start at 9:00 am. For the $35 entry fee, each player will receive a free T-shirt and water bottle. In addition to the tournament, there will also be a silent auction and refreshments. All proceeds will be donated to The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. To register for the tournament, send an email to [email protected] for more information. The tournament is the brainchild of Julia Farnoli, a senior at Westbrook High School who was looking for a way to honor her grandmother, who sadly passed away from ovarian cancer. Farnoli is an avid tennis player who was also a captain of the team during her junior year. In addition, September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. “As part of my senior project, I wanted to do something that combined my two loves,” Farnoli said. Naturally, Farnoli turned to tennis. When Farnoli came up with the idea for the charity tournament, she said people responded quickly to the idea. “People were just really connected to it,” Farnoli said. Farnoli was able to find eight different corporate sponsors for the event, as well as general donations. At the time of writing, TUFT has raised over $6,800. In addition, Farnoli said items secured for the silent auction include gift cards to tennis shops, lessons from local clubs, a tennis racket and gift cards to local restaurants. Registrations are open until September 12, but Farnoli said she’s already seen how ready people are to come and play. So far, teams aged 15 to 50 have registered, although the tournament is open to everyone. “People are really excited to come out and be competitive,” said Farnoli. “I want it to be fun and motivating for people to enjoy those who are learning to play who are younger and for the older players who are also playing.” While the tournament will no doubt be fun, the reason for the tournament is also important. Ovarian cancer is one of the leading cancer deaths in women and may have no symptoms. For Farnoli and her family, the cause is very personal. “I want to raise as much money as possible for a cause that in my experience is not talked about much, but which has had a big impact on me,” said Farnoli. Donations can be made to the WHS Activity Fund, Memo: Team Up for Treatment. The mailing address is: PO Box 796, Westbrook, CT 06498.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zip06.com/news/20210901/teaming-up-for-treatment-via-westbrook-tennis-tournament The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos