Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Hockey: Full Schedule Released for 2021-22 Season





The Big Ten has released the hockey schedule for the coming seasons, paving the way for a season of revenge following the Badgers’ disappointing first-round exit against Bemidji State in the 2021 NCAA tournament. Each Big Ten team will play 24 conference games. Conference play begins for the reigning Big Ten champion Badgers on October 29 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They will face the Wolverines on October 29 and 30 before returning to the Kohl Center to face last year’s conference tournament winner Minnesota on November 5-6. Then the Badgers will say goodbye to Madison for a while, en route to South Bend, Ind. to record it our lady on November 12-13 and to East Lansing, Michigan the following week, overlooking the Michigan State Spartans on Nov 19-20. After the Michigan State matchups, the Badgers return home for a few non-conference games against Clarkson. Big Ten play will resume shortly on December 10-11 when the Penn State Nittany Lions come to madison. Once again, the conference game comes to a halt and the Badgers will compete in the inaugural Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Badgers will face Yale on December 28 and Bowling Green of Providence on December 29. Big Ten play returns in full swing for the Badgers January 7-8 at the Kohl Center against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Spartans come to Madison on January 14-15 for two games against the Badgers, before Wisconsin heads east on January 21-22 to face Penn State at University Park. The Badgers return to the Kohl Center on Jan. 28-29 to take on Michigan, visit Ohio State in Columbus Feb. 4-5, and take on Notre Dame at home for the final home game of the year on Feb. 11. -12th of February. After a farewell week, the Badgers will conclude their regular season on the road in Minnesota on February 25-26. The Big Ten conference tournament kicks off on March 4. All conference tournaments take place on campuses, with the highest remaining class hosting the title game.

