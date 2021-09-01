Manika Batra: I want my coach to be there for every tournament

Manika Batra, India’s top female paddler, is clear that she wants her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape on court at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha from September 28 to October 5.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games singles champion insisted that having a personal coach comes at no cost to the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). I think it should of course happen… TTFI never sent or paid for the coach or even the physiotherapist I traveled with – not for the team event. In the team event the other coach is fine, but after that we have a singles event where I would like my coach to be there for every tournament and I think this is a basic requirement for any player in an individual sport, world No. 56 Manika Batra told sports star on Wednesday.

Excerpts from the interview:

How do you rate your performance in WTT contender Budapest held recently?

Reaching the semi-finals was good as it was just after the Tokyo Olympics. Last time I had entered the front quarters in Hungary. Of course I would have liked to have made it to the final and that was possible. I needed better mental preparation for that. But nevertheless, I’m okay with the semi-finals for the time being. Winning the mixed doubles title with Sathiyan was special.

What do you think of Sreeja Akula who fought well against you in the quarterfinals in Budapest?

Sreeja played the tournament in Hungary very well. At that level there is always good competition and she has fought well. She was there with her coach [Somnath Ghosh] from Hyderabad. It was good to compete with her in the quarters.

What are your expectations of the Asian TT Championships in Doha?

With the Asians I will do my best. Asia is a very special TT continent so it will be a good outing for all of us and we will do our best and prepare for the further bigger occasions like the Asian Games.

I hope the TTFI is fair and I am hopeful and wish them [TTFI] take steps for justice. I have been and always have been focused on my efforts and the work we have to do to give the best for India.

Do you think personal coaches are allowed by TTFI for the Asians? If not, will you insist on a personal coach?

I think it should be done naturally as it is ‘no cost’ to the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). TTFI never sent or paid for the coach or even the physio I traveled with. Not for the team event. In the team event the other coach is fine but after that we have a singles event where I would like to have my coach [Sanmay] to be there in every tournament and I think this is a basic requirement of every player in an individual sport. For the singles, anyone who wants to help the player they train must be there. It is the best for the country’s performance.

I think such things should not even be necessary and every player should have them for the top tournaments to give their best. After all, it is an individual game and not football or hockey. In tennis/badminton people travel with their coach who they have worked with and who know their game. So I really wish the troubles weren’t there for anyone.

Post-Olympic Games, do you think your game has improved?

I need to work more to improve on several aspects after the third round performance in Tokyo. The Hungary [WTT Contender Budapest event] outing was good, but that’s not even 10 percent of what my coach expects of me and what I want (to achieve). I want to work harder in the coming years and play even better.

How have the Tokyo Olympics been for you? Did the controversies affect your performance?

Of course I was hit and it did have an effect on the match I played and lost [to Sofia Polcanova in the singles third round]. I even picked up the problem before and after I received it [the show-cause notice from TTFI]. I hope the TTFI is fair and I am hopeful and wish them [TTFI] take steps for justice. I have been and always have been focused on my efforts and the work we have to do to give the best for India.

What are your plans and preparations for the CWG and Asian Games in 2022?

A player really needs to train and train and play every day. I will have to have mini-plans that will lead to a bigger plan leading to these events. I want to work hard and my training should be at the level of the opponent. Sick face. That’s my plan for now. And it’s tough, but challenges are what I love and take on.

How did Coach Sanmay help you develop your overall game?

He is genuinely hardworking and sincere, and does a lot of work without fuss. I would like to say that I am lucky enough to train under him. Although much earlier in my life I should have had a coach like him. But better late than never. He never lets me down and forces me to work harder than ever.

Is a medal possible in the Asian Championship in Doha or in any of the events?

Before the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, I had never mentioned this before. For the country, I will always say that we are really going there to finish on a podium, no matter what event. That’s all we live for. So let’s say we have our goals in mind and prepare for them.

Could India be a force in the women’s category as a whole in the international arena in the future?

Of course you can. I am very hopeful about it. We will work for it and see it happen. Support us.

How do you see the progress of the Indian women’s team in the coming years?

Overall, the level has improved as now even the girls are working hard with their coaches in India or traveling abroad for training. Let’s say I’m willing to be a part of the growth and let’s hope our team does well. It helps the nation in every way. It is also motivating for me.