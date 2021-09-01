Lancashire v Warwickshire, Hampshire v Yorkshire and more: county cricket live! | Sport

And with an extra-cover squeeze, Bohannon goes to 150 not out, his second highest first-class score.
10:20
Is the Josh Bohannon? train on steam? Currently 147, and still as compactly unobtrusive as ever.
09:57
Movement in the Ageas Bowl, where George Hill is caught for 55. Yorks 128-2 with an afternoon to build on their 208 lead.
A brave last wicket stand of 32 in Bristol between Taylor and Warner, Gloucestershire 195-9.
Good old Ben Mike 54 not in the wreckage of Leicestesrhires 102-7; while mid-sex stumbled to 179-8, a 256 lead over Derbyshire.
Lammonby – my eyes – has disappeared in Taunton. Somerset 62-4; and Sussex 98-5, a 149 lead over Worcs.
09:46
An interesting lecture about Pant, the most exciting young player in the men’s game.
09:40
Ah. Livingstone carefully leaves one behind who pings and removes his stump, sending him to the locker room. Five for Norwell. Well bowled!
09:35
Livingstone has itchy feet. An inner border merrily makes its way through the four-person strips. This may be worth a look.
09:29
James Hildreth falls at Somerset. One second for Luke Fletcher. We think Hildreth has another year contract with Taunton. I wish him well. 44-3.
09:21
Bis, forest. Another goes – Jones for a duck. Enter the Hundred Hero Livi.
Norwell has 4-38
09:19
Division A table enters this round with transferred points
Warwicks 21
Somerset 18.5
Lances 16.5
Hampshire 8.5
Notts 5
Yorkshire 4.5
Id looked for this in vain, thank goodness for Paul Edwards and his prints.
09:17
A wicket! Vilas caught well on second slip by Yates for 67 scored in a relatively quick time. Lances 244-3.
09:03
So what should you pay attention to this penultimate afternoon?
Leicestershire were briefly saved by rain at 20-6 in the second innings.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore has fifty for Yorkshire, who have a 187 lead against Hampshire.
SomersetI’m afraid I lost Abell to 11.39-2. However, I smell a rare Lammonby century.
08:21
English selection under 19 men plays the West Indies
Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)
Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire)
Sonny Baker (Somerset)
Nathan Barnwell (surrey)
George Bell (Lancashire)
Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)
Josh Boyden (Lancashire)
James Coles (Sussex)
Alex Horton (glam organ)
Dan Ibrahim | (Sussex)
Archie Lenham (Sussex)
Will Luxton (Yorkshire)
Harry Petrie (Hampshire)
Tom Perst (Hampshire)
James Rew (Somerset)
James Sales (Northamptonshire)
Fateh Singh (Nottinghamshire)
George Thomas (Somerset)
08:14
Lunch Scores (Oh! Leicestershire!)
Division One
Old Trafford: Lancashire 215-2 v Warwickshire 371 all out
The Rose Bowl: Hampshire 163 v Yorkshire 243 all out and 102-1
Taunton: Somerset 107 and 35-1 against Nottinghamshire 448
Division Two
The Riverside: Durham v Surrey: Canceled (Covid)
Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 134 and 112 v Essex 320 Essex wins by an innings and 74 runs
Bristol: Gloucestershire 160-9 v Northamptonshire 327
Division Three
New Road: Worcestershire 213 v Sussex 264 and 37-3
Lords: Middlesex 282 & 128-4 v Derbyshire 205 all out
Grace Road: Leicestershire 109 all out and 20-6 v Kent 232 and 262
07:59
Gloucestershire, too, is slipping into the mire. A second wicket for Simon Kerrigan (Procter has 4-38). At 155-9 they follow Northants with 172.
07:47
Leicestershire is 3-2. The bowlers? Oh. AT Stevens
Updated
07:40
Josh Bohannon Century!
It’s his with a wink! He runs back for a moment and raises his bat in the air. Applause from the dressing room, and softly from the Warwickshire outfielders. Dane Vilas is going into his first fifty since April.
07:35
An e-mail! From David Hindle.
Good to see the 4-day matches again. I watch Lances vs. Warwickshire from the corner of my eye. Great stuff again from Bohannon. But you notice how slow the scoring is. Therein lies the difference between test players and those who never get called, perhaps. The test-level batsmen would tend to find a way to score on this stage of the game. They wouldn’t find the field players very often. Is that’s part of why Bohannon, with a pile of runs this season, and a handy reserve bowler, not pictured for a call-up to England? And as I write this, Vilas on the other hand is skipping three fours in one. Lances must move on because of bonus points and a very, very remote chance of a win.
Thank you. I think this is a draw for a draw. The field doesn’t help the score percentage for anyone. And with that, Bohannon hits Yates for six to go to 98.
Paul Edwards next to me thinks the hallmark of a Test batsman is more that they have solid technique and are comfortable at a fast pace and good spin.
07:23
Somerset follows. Bowled for 107 and now 11-1. David for 2.
This was Tom Abell’s harsh assessment yesterday:
We were completely outplayed for two days because we had the better conditions while bowling yesterday, he said. We didn’t take advantage of that and when we showed up this morning we talked about the fact that the game could go either way. The fact that we are so far behind now suggests that we haven’t put in enough effort. It’s a good throw to save, although there was some swing. If you answer over 400 in total, you’re under the pump and we haven’t shown enough character or backbone to deal with that.
07:19
Apologies, Glenn Chapple just came by to talk about the win of Lancashires Championship ten years ago.
06:43
Essex defeated Glamorgan in an at bat and 74 runs in two and a few days!
Glamorgan 134 & 112 v Essex 320. Essex 22 points, Glamorgan 3 points. Sam Cook 5-37; Chris Cooke 47 not out.
06:33
What to report from OT: Luke Wells thrown by a Norwell cracker that seeped in. And Bohannon picks up where he left off yesterday.
06:28
Darren Stevens Hundred!!!!
The big wheel keeps turning. 70 balls, 13 fours, six sixes! Kent 262-9, ahead of 385.
Updated
06:19
A quick wrap up: Derbyshire are all out, with Ethan Bamber picking up his first five-fer of the season, for 205. glamorgan slip, slide to beat, with Simon Harmer making the first breakthrough and Sam Cook the second. Currently 97-8. Oh and Middlesex are now 0-1, with stone man making a golden duck on his first appearance for the club, bowled by Conners.
06:09
The drizzle turned to drizzle and the umpires marched them out at Old Trafford anyway. Floodlights on and blocks away. The one hundred partnership between Bohannon and Wells comes to 261 balls. Lances 108-1.
A friendly reminder that for the rest of the rounds there will be a 10:30am start to make up for the approaching darkness at the end of the day.
05:35
Start of the game scores
Division One
Old Trafford: Lancashire 100-1 v Warwickshire 371 all out
The Rose Bowl: Hampshire 163 v Yorkshire 243 all out and 34-1
Taunton: Somerset 87-7 v Nottinghamshire 448
Division Two
The Riverside: Durham v Surrey: Canceled (Covid)
Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 134 all out and 71-6 v Essex 320
Bristol: Gloucestershire 90-6 v Northamptonshire 327
Division Three
New Road: Worcestershire 186-7 v Sussex 264
Men: Middlesex 282 v Derbyshire 201-9
Grace Road: Leicestershire 109 all out v Kent 232 and 210-9
05:35
Tuesday ‘completion’
Liam Patterson-White’s maiden first class century sparked a spirited Nottinghamshire performance at a reduced Somerset, shaved from Lewis Gregory and Craig Overton. Notts made his way to 448, before cutting through the Somerset batting, starting with a wicket in the first over of the answer. Tom Abell, 35, was the only batsman to pass 12, while Somerset slipped to 87 for seven. Luke Fletcher finished with four for 21.
James Vince scored top scorer for Hampshire, if Yorkshire gathered an 80 lead in the first innings. Hampshires 163 was something of a recovery after Ben Coad and Matthew Fisher cut them down to 16 for three.
It was a dry old age at Old Trafford as Warwickshire moved to 371 with the urgency of a milk float. In answer, Lancashire lost George Balderson to a duck, but Josh Bohannon and Luke Wells put up 94 for the first wicket. Bohannon, with a decent 59, is on average 61.8 in the championship this season.
A two-wicket evening burst from Joe Sarro put Sussex in the driver’s seat on New Road, depart Worcestershire trailing 78. Happy days to a young Sussex team with an average age of 19 and no cap in between.
glamorgan continued their best impression of a row of cascading dominoes after collapsing for the second time in two days. At one point, captain Chris Cooke looked around the wreckage of his second innings to find the score 29 for six. He and Andrew Salter had added 42 by the end, but Essex still a 115 lead.
in Bristol, Gloucestershire were relieved of their charge at 90 to six when poor light halted play. There were three wickets each for Ben Sanderson and Luke Procter. The Northants captain, Adam Rossington, made 94, his highest score of the season.
Ethan Bambers four wickets left mid-sex on top of a struggling Derbyshire; while Darren Stevens 55 not out at Grace Road kept the game going like a fast chaser, with Leicestershire trailing Kent 333.
05:35
Preamble
Welcome to day three of round one of part two of the season! In Manchester it is drizzly and grey. Sept, welcome.
