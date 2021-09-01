Oklahoma Sooners Football: Tidbits from Lincoln Riley presser – Tulane, offensive line, running back





With the Oklahoma Sooners season opener versus the Tulane Green Wave being moved to Norman due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, head coach Lincoln Riley and others met with the media to give a preview of the matchup and early storylines of the 2021 season. Here are some of the notable tidbits: Tyrese Robinson will start with the right tackle. Center and left packs are still up for grabs. While 23 of Robinson’s 25 career starts have come at the right guard, he does have two starts at the right tackle under his belt (Texas Tech and Kansas in 2020). Still, fans hoping to see Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris bookend Bill Bedenbaugh’s group have been disappointed for now. Harrison, Morris and seasoned veteran Erik Swenson are all in the mix at left-tackle, according to Riley, and all three are sure to hit the mark in the early stages of the season. For now, Chris Murray will keep Robinson’s old spot on watch. You would expect Andrew Raym to grab the center spot and not let go, but Robert Congel will also be shaken a lot in the first few games. If Raym struggles early, the door may be open for the transfer to Arizona. Not even a move to run back for Brian Darby. After the early departure of LSU transfer (and suspected future LSU player) Tre Bradford, Riley says the Sooners are sticking with walk-ons Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson behind Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray. However, he left the door open for other contributors to be used in the future. You know we have several other skills on this football team, and we keep trying to figure out how to best use everyone, Riley added after complimenting the current group in the running back room. One player who could potentially stand a chance is reserve wide receiver Brian Darby, whose name has been mentioned many times in this conversation, even before the OU’s most recent attrition. Riley’s quote came from a specific question about Darby, so thanks to The Athletics’ Jason Kersey for that bit of insight. Caleb Kelly is rightfully a team captain. In case you missed it, the 2021 OU’s captains are QB Spencer Rattler, H-Back Jeremiah Hall, safety Pat Fields and sixth-year senior LB Caleb Kelly. As you can imagine, Riley had glowing comments about one of the leaders of Alex Grinch’s defense. Riley wasn’t the only one answering questions Tuesday, of course. Grinch also had some good things to say about his defense. Kelly gets game reps at RUSH LB. Grinchs feelings about Kelly mirror Lincoln Riley’s, but OUs DC also offered how he was likely to be used this season. When I look at him at the RUSH linebacker’s spot, I think there are reps for him there. Game replays. Quality reps that we are sure have on Saturdays. Just look at him, it’s one of those things you ask him about one day. Hey, we can always bring you back, and I think he really got into it. From a confidence standpoint, I think he’s comfortable. Eric Gray Spencer Rattler Marvin Mims Delarrin Turner-Yell Lincoln Riley Alex Grinch

