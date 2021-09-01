Former surf and tennis pro, hippie philosopher dies surrounded by art

Gar Webb, the hippie, philosopher, surfer, tennis pro, artist and wandering poet, died last week at his home in Cocoa Beach.

The 69-year-old died surrounded by his art after a brief battle with MDS, a blood cancer. Webb was known in the Cocoa Beach community for his ability to tell a story as well as for his evocative surreal paintings.

Before that, he was known as a tennis pro and professional surfer. But above all, he was a seeker of truth.

In July, just four months after diagnosis, he spoke openly FLORIDA TODAY on dying, saying he had no regrets, no secrets, no guilt and was looking forward to the next leg of his journey.

Gar’s amazing life, along with his refreshing take on life and death, struck a chord with readers. The story reached more than 86,000 page views as readers across the state were drawn in by its honesty and candor.

When he shared his story, Webb said his only concern towards the end was that his art would be used for good. Gar said he wanted to move to the beach so he could die in the light of the sun. But it turns out he died at his home/gallery and chose to be there to work out the final details about his artwork.

A close friend who is a local attorney said Gar’s sizable art collection will be held until a combined celebration of life and silent auction can be held in early October. The City of Cocoa Beach, the National Kidney Foundation, and the American Cancer Society will receive art and/or auction proceeds.

“No, man, I’m not scared. I’ve lived a great life,” Garsaidin July. “My life has been a fantasy story. I have no reason to feel sorry for myself.”

Fantasy might be an understatement. Gar grew up in South Florida and took tennis lessons from Chris Evert’s father. Years later, while trying to earn a living as a pro surfer in Hawaii, Gar decided to try professional tennis and competed for several years.

He played in 100 professional matches and more than 50 tournaments and traveled all over the world. After his playing career was over, Gar went on to play tennis to thousands of children. He ran tennis programs for counties and cities and had camps for up to 800 children at a time.

All the while, he continued to work on his art, including paintings and surf sculptures that he called “surferamics.”

Original story:Surfer, artist, tennis pro, hippie philosopher prepares to die without regret

More:Beloved veteran Palm Bay officer dies after struggling with COVID, agency reports

He also continued to search for meaning in life, eagerly reading philosophical books and making human connections, such as friend AdreaWells, who said Gar always gave from the heart with what she described as “unfiltered love.”

“Gar helped explain things in a way that allowed me to understand, tell and see baby miracles every day,” she said. “His soul will live forever.”

He even left a mark on people he never met in person. A love of art and the same kind of music resulted in a Facebook friendship between Gar and Rich Hernandez from California.

“I think we were on the same page, and I love the fact that he gave so much back to life, helping kids learn to play tennis and surf, he was so proud of that. He told me that was the Aloha spirit, right there I love,” Hernández said. “I’ve yet to find someone so kind and peaceful.”

Sara Stern stumbled upon Gar’s art studio a few months ago and they immediately formed a friendship that touched her deeply.