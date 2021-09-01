Ohio officials investigate whether the high school soccer team that played on ESPN is from real school

Ohio gov. Mike DeWine ordered state investigators on Tuesday to investigate a mysterious school football team that played on national television this weekend, despite having virtually no record as a school.

Florida powerhouse IMG Academy defeated Bishop Sycamore 58-0 in Canton, Ohio, in a game broadcast Sunday by ESPN that raised immediate concerns about the losing school’s most basic credentials.

The game was part of the sports network GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff series and ESPNs own announcers questioned the matchup in the air.

Ohio Education Department records showed that Bishop Sycamore was a private school in Columbus with an address at 3599 Chiller Lane.

That is the location of Resolutely athletic complex, an indoor sports training facility. The center is not used as a school, according to a man who picked up the phone on Tuesday evening.

The Department of Education reports list Andre Peterson as a point of contact for Bishop Sycamore; he did not answer his listed phone number and no message could be left for him.

It seems Bishop Sycamore also played Friday, meaning the team had multiple matches in 72 hours, an act that was virtually unheard of at any level of football.

Like many Ohio residents, I am concerned about the recent reports and questions that have been raised about Bishop Sycamore,” DeWine said in a statement.

The governor continued: “Schools such as Bishop Sycamore are required by Ohio law to meet certain minimum standards. It is not clear whether Bishop Sycamore meets these standards. I have asked the Ohio Department of Education to investigate Bishop Sycamore.” Sycamore for compliance with Ohio law and to ensure the school provides the educational opportunities Ohio students deserve.”

The game was hosted by a third party, Paragon Marketing Group, based in Skokie, Illinois, and company president Rashid Ghazi promised his company would partner with Ohio researchers.

Bishop Sycamore’s opponent Friday was Sto-Rox High School, a prominent western Pennsylvania prep football program.

“They (Bishop Sycamore) looked real, based on their schedule, based on the fact that they played legit high schools from all over the country,” Ghazi told NBC News Tuesday night. “They passed the state association game.”

But the producer said he was unaware that Bishop had played Sycamore two days before the IMG Academy game.

Ghazi said he was led to believe that Bishop Sycamore is a fully online, but legitimate, academic institution.

And while the producer insisted, “Our vetting should have been a lot better,” he didn’t ignore the fact that he might be planning another full online school in a future ESPN game.

“The definition of ‘school’ can vary, which is why I’m careful with what I say because there are many legitimate online programs that exist, many kids get online degrees from colleges,” Ghazi said.

ESPN said it is confident that Paragon will be more vigilant in the future.

“We regret that this happened and have discussed it with Paragon, who secured the match-up and are handling most of our high school event planning,” the company said in a story on its website:. “They have assured us that they will take steps to prevent situations like this from happening in the future.”