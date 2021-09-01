Naomi Osaka on her tennis roots: ‘Home Is Queens and These Courts’

Just days before United States Open defending champion Naomi Osaka took the field at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, Queens, for her first game of the 2021 tournament, the four-time Grand Slam title winner made another stop in Queens: to an unassuming public park in Jamaica.

thereby Detective Keith L. Williams Park, Ms. Osaka attended the unveiling of five renovated tennis courts with new nets and surfaces, all of which are surrounded by newly painted graphics and symbols. With financing from Bulletproof vests, the sports drink company based in Whitestone, Queens, Ms. Osaka served as a creative and practical advisor in refurbishing the tennis courts.

After all, it was personal to her.

Ms. Osaka, whose father is Haitian and mother Japanese (and who represents Japan when she participates), was 3 years old when her family left Osaka, Japan, for Elmont, a hamlet on Long Island near the border with Queens. Shortly after, her father began taking Naomi and her older sister Mari to the Jamaican courts because they were free and inclusive. The sisters learned to play tennis there. Naomi became the number 1 player in the world in 2019.

Naomi Osaka, in her early years, at the courts of Jamaica, Queens. I remember hitting with some of the local players, guys who were somewhere between 30 and 50 years old. Credit… via Naomi Osaka

As a traveling athlete, Queens and these courts always feel like home, said Ms. Osaka, who played tennis in Jamaica until her family left the area for Pembroke Pines, Florida, when she was 8. Mari and I spent so much time here as kids, so many hours on these courts, practicing, and we really feel a connection not only with the courts, but with the area and the community.