Stonehouse star Billy Shilton not worried about the future after taking bronze medal at Tokyo 2020





Billy Shilton of Stonehouse is already looking forward to Paris after taking bronze at his first Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Shilton left a gloomy impression after his defeat to eventual bronze medalist, China’s Zhao Shuai, in the quarter-finals of the Class 8 men’s singles earlier this week. But along with teammates Ross Wilson and Aaron McKibbin, the 22-year-old made sure he wouldn’t leave Japan empty-handed. He helped them beat Hungary in the last eight games to secure a final four date with table tennis powerhouse China – and although they lost that battle, bronze was still secured. I’m very pleased with how I’ve performed in singles and team events, said Shilton, who can train full-time and benefit from world-class facilities, technology, coaching and support teams thanks to funding from the National Lottery. My expectations were to come and enjoy the experience and play to the best of my ability. “I didn’t mean to do anything – take every game as it comes and to get away with a medal with Aaron and Ross is a great feeling. Losing in the quarter finals and being one game away from a medal in singles was really hard for me to take and I think I can use that as motivation. “I can also use winning bronze in the team event as motivation to make it to the final next time. “I loved every second of the Paralympics, it was exactly what I imagined and more – it’s only been three years to Paris and I want to join this team again, I couldn’t bear to watch at home. Wilson and McKibbin both won team bronzes in London 2012 and Rio with Shilton, 22, the new kid on the team, who made his international debut at the World Championships, where the team finished seventh. “It’s a little raw right now not to be in that final that we were aiming for when we got here, but we should be proud of that – for me and Ross to be a medalist three times and Billy to have his first said McKibbin. We have such a strong unity as a team and would only get better, so hopefully we can do even better in Paris. I think we are building a very special team and the next Games are only three years away.” No one does more to support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes than the National Lottery players, who raise approximately 36 million each week for charities, including grassroots and elite sports. Discover the positive impact of playing the National Lottery on www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and join by using the hashtags: #TNLAthletes #MakeAmazingHappen

