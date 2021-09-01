Sports
EXAMPLE: Hip Era begins Thursday vs. Bowling Green
The Vols open their 125e season and kick off Thursday night with a centennial celebration from Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field, while also taking in the Josh Heupel era underway.
BROADCAST INFO
Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the SEC Network with Tom Hart (PxP), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (sideline) on the line. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:04 PM ET.
Fans can also listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) and satellite radio (Sirius Ch. 138, XM Ch. 190, Internet Ch. 961). A live audio stream of the broadcast is also available on UTSports.com and the official Gameday app.
BobKesling (PxP), Pat Ryan (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) call the action, with Kasey Funderburg handling ancillary activities. Big Orange Countdown starts at 6:30pm
GAME DAY INFO
For the most current information on Tennessee’s 2021 Game Day Policy, visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTSports.com. Below you will also find some important information.
Tickets and parking
Fans with digital tickets and/or parking are encouraged to download their ticket(s) and parking to their phone before arriving at the gate or parking lot. Fans still interested in purchasing tickets for the game can visit AllVols.com or click HERE.
Tennessee Athletics App
Fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app, which now houses the Coca-Cola GBO Zone, so fans can play trivia, participate in a light show, and more. Search “Tennessee Athletics” in the Apple or Google Play Store or use this link to download: http://utsports.com/app
MUST KNOW
Fan experience upgrades
If we hit the 100 . entere season at Neyland Stadium, Shield-Watkins Field, Tennessee Athletics has unveiled several exciting new fan experience improvements for the 2021 football season. New matchday enhancements include new LED stadium lighting, no-gradation fireworks, and “I Will Give My All” signs throughout the stadium.
Fans must be in their seats 30 minutes before kick-off to soak up new game day experiences leading up to the game. The Pride of the Southland Band march begins via the Joe JohnsonJohn Ward Pedestrian Walkway which crosses Volunteer and crosses the bridge to the stadium.
Learn more about all the new gameday improvements HERE.
LED lights: A vibrant, state-of-the-art LED lighting system is in the final stages of completion at Neyland Stadium. A dramatic LED light show will accentuate the pregame and in-game festivities.
Fireworks: The traditional fireworks show is moving and now bigger than ever. Fireworks are now displayed from the roof of the north zone and skybox roofs to the east and west during pregame and after UT touchdowns and wins.
“I will give everything”: As fans make their way to their seats, they can partake in a tradition similar to the volunteers who take to the field. “I Will Give My All” signs have been installed above the portals that enter every part of Neyland Stadium. Just as the team is reminded to “Give My All” before going through the T pregame, every fan entering the stadium is encouraged to do the same.
Village flight: Be sure to visit Vol Village presented by Toyota for a whole new fan experience. It’s FREE for all fans with or without a match ticket. There’s live music, activities for all ages, food trucks and more. Located in a great spot to see the Vol Walk and the Band March, Vol Village is opposite Circle Park. The Toyota Vol Village on September 2 will feature The Desert City Ramblers band, a video game truck, tailgate games and much more! Fans can come by from 4.30 pm to 7:30 pm
Real’s tailgate: Truly’s Tailgate, which is located outside Gate 9, will open at 4:00 PM and will remain open through the end of the third quarter. Fans can stop by for food and drinks during that time.
Hip era begins
Josh Heupel makes his Tennessee debut after three successful years as head coach at UCF. The 27th head coach in Vol, Heupel’s football history held a 28-8 record at UCF. His 28 wins rank ninth among FBS head coaches over the past three seasons. Heupel’s units have been second in the FBS in total offense in the past two seasons, including a Power 5 best 568.1 yards per game at UCF last season. Heupel will return to the SEC after serving as the Missouri offensive coordinator from 2016-17. Under his supervision, Mizzou led the SEC in all-out attack in both seasons.
Thursday/Seasonal Openers
Tennessee opens a season on Thursday night for the first time since 2016. The Vols retained a 20-13 overtime win over Appalachian State in Knoxville on September 1 that year. This is the third time that UT opens a season on a Thursday. The Vols are 2-0 in those games and the other win comes with a score of 28-11 in Louisville to open the 1991 campaign on September 5. UT holds an all-time 26-20-7 record in Thursday games. Last Thursday’s game (all games) was a 23-22 win against Indiana in the 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Vols are 15-5-2 all-time in the games played at Neyland Stadium on Thursday.
Tennessee has an all-time record of 92-26-6 in season openers. The Vols are 74-14-4 (.826) in season openers played in Knoxville. UT is 54-12-3 (.804) in season openers played at Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field (since 1921). UT opened the COVID-19 2020 season with a 31-27 win in South Carolina last September. Heupel is 3-0 as head coach in season openers, beating opponents 167-38.
Success without conference
Tennessee and Bowling Green meet for the second time. The Vols have won 19 of their last 23 games against non-conference opponents dating back to the last meeting between the two teams to open the 2015 season. UT has won three in a row against non-SEC foes with the last win against Indiana in the 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Heupel was 8-3 in non-conference games in three seasons with UCF.
Looking for Win No. 850
Tennessee’s next win will be the 850th. The Vols aim to become the 10th FBS program to rack up 850 wins, along with Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Penn State and USC.
Statues in honor of UT Trailblazers
Tennessee will unveil a new and permanent tribute to four pioneers from the storied history of volunteer soccer to kick off the year-long celebration of Neyland Stadium’s centennial. Ahead of Thursday’s game, larger-than-life bronze statues commemorating Lester McClain, Jackie Walker, Condredge Holloway and Tee Martin will be unveiled in the plaza outside Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium. More info can be found here.
SERIES HISTORY
Vols lead series, 1-0
Tennessee and Bowling Green will compete for the second time and the first since the 2015 season opener in Nashville.
That game was the debut for VFL and current New Orleans Saints star bringing back Alvin Kamara, who is now depicted on the back of the Neyland Stadium video board. Kamara led the Big Orange with 144 yards rushing and scored a pair of touchdowns to lead UT to a 59-30 win.
ABOUT GREEN BOWLING
Bowling Green enters the 2021 season to put a disappointing 2020 campaign behind them after finishing 0-5 during the COVID abridged season. Falcons are led by third-year head coach Scott Loeffler, who is 3-14 during his time with the program.
The Falcons are one of the youngest teams in college football, with a roster of 71 players who will have completed high school in 2020 or 2021, the third most in the nation. Only 16 current players have started a game for BGSU this season. One such player in senior quarterback Matt McDonald, who started all five games for the Falcons in 2020 and passed 712 yards.
In an effort to add some experience to the roster, Bowling Green added seven transfers from Power 5 schools: Bryce Brand (West Virginia), Davon Ferguson (Kansas), Jayden George (Alabama), Tommy Guajardo (Michigan State) Austin Osborne (Washington), Ali Saad (Minnesota) and Devin Taylor (Virginia Tech).
