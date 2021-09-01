Vulcain Cricket from the 50s – HODINKEE Shop





Why this watch matters What is that sound? Oh I’m sorry I have to run to my next meeting that’s my Vulcain Cricket keeping me on time! The full story The Vulcain Cricket was introduced in 1947 at an event at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. It was one of the first wristwatches with a built-in mechanical alarm. It has a long history, highlighted by the fact that every president from Truman to Biden (except George W. Bush) has been given a cricket, giving it the title of the “Watch of Presidents.” You can read more about the history of the Vulcain Cricket here. Setting the alarm function is simple and easy. The watch must first be wound (forwards and backwards, for timekeeping and alarm functions). Then, at two o’clock, press the pusher down until it clicks. This will eject the crown, which can then be turned to set the alarm. The fourth hand acts as the indicator. Just press the crown and the alarm is set and ready to use. The current example has a silver-plated dial with applied Roman numerals and spherical hour markers and Dauphine hands in a gold tone. Despite the 34mm diameter, the Vulcain Cricket is known for its presence on the wrist with nicely elongated and curved lugs. We think it fits most wrist sizes. We paired this Cricket with our Bedford strap in a sky blue color to play up that blue accent in the dial. The fine print Creator: Vulcain

Model: Cricket

Reference: N/A

Year: 1950

Case no: 411825

Material: stainless steel

Dimensions: 34mm diameter; 12.5mm thickness

crystal: plexiglass

Lumen: N/A

Caliber: Vulcain, manually wound, caliber 120

Bracelet/strap: HODINKEE The Bedford Suede Watch Strap in Sky Blue

Lug Width: 18mm

Box/papers: No What we love and what you need to know Things we love: – “Cricket” alarm function

– Gold colored markers

– Blue accents on dial Things to know: – Scratches on the housing

– Light patina on dial This Vulcain Cricket is in overall excellent condition. The case is strong with scratches and appears unpolished. The facets on the lugs are clearly visible, as are the areas where the lugs touch the case. The inside of the case has some patina. The dial is in good condition with a light patina throughout which makes it a bit creamy and generally attractive. There is a bit of concentrated patina around the hour markers. The hands and hour markers have developed some oxidation. The dial, case and movement are all signed by Vulcain. The crown has the correct shape and is not signed, as with some other Vulcain Cricket from this era. This watch was photographed on a 175mm/6.9 inch wrist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://shop.hodinkee.com/products/2859-vulcain-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos