College Football’s Longest Field Goal: What We Know

Autumn fell on them in Abilene, Texas. Cloudy skies and the fresh air of 58 degrees resembled the breath of a peppermint. The wind? Seventeen miles per hour with a 12 miles per hour tailwind. Sixty-nine yards was all that stood in the way of Ove Johansson and history.

Forty-five years ago, Johansson kicked a 69-yard field goal against the state of East Texas, becoming the record holder for longest field goal in college football history.

The homecoming weekend brought the crowd to Abilene Christian University and Shotwell Stadium on October 16, 1976. The stands were full of students, teachers, employees, parents, alumni. They knew that one record would be broken that day. Wilbert Montgomery was a touchdown shy to surpass the career record of Mississippi native Walter Payton (63). What they didn’t know was the dialogue that preceded the match between ACU teammates Johansson and Montgomery. Both agreed to set records that day.

Two of Johansson’s pre-match warm-up kicks were good from 70 yards.

“The leg worked,” Johansson told NCAA.com in 2019.

Wilbert scored his long-awaited touchdown. That didn’t pressure Johansson, but something odd caused his adrenaline to spike. Ten minutes before he and the Wildcats’ special teams gathered at their own 41-yard line, Tony Franklin of Texas A&M kicked a 65-yard field goal (and a 64-yarder later in the game) against Baylor to gain full ownership of the game. the longest field goal in college football history.

“It was exciting to get on that field knowing that if I score this field goal I will do something that no one in the sport has ever done before,” said Johansson.

The kicking gods traveled 270 miles up the road from College Station to cast magical kicking dust on Johnson’s right foot in Abilene. He was on target from 69 yards, so much so that the officials said it would have been good from 75 yards.

Some people like to think of the kick as a fluke, that mystical powers were at work that day, that the wind gave the ball extra life to belittle Johansson’s achievement.

Even the crew on duty was the least amused.

“One of the referees got a little upset because he had to walk all the way down (to retrieve the ball),” Johansson laughed through his Swedish-Texan accent.

He didn’t know he would make it, but he knew he could.

Many say the point where his foot hit the football sounded like a shotgun. Those same people believed that the tangle on Abilene’s 41-meter line was fake. Johansson heard laughter as he took the formation. “But my wife April said, ’10-15 seconds before you kicked, you could hear a needle drop in the stadium.”

Here’s real footage of the record-breaking kick:

Ron Hadfield, Abilene’s former editor of the student newspaperthe optimist and current editor of the school’s alumni magazine, recalls that day from the sidelines about the game. He remembers people asking Coach Wally Bullington why he was trying to kick a field goal from that spot on the field.

Bullington replied, “Well, we needed three points.”

Johansson had kicked just four collegiate field goals before that game. He grew up in Sweden and spent most of his life on a football field. Ironically, in 1972, his dream of playing football took him to Irving, Texas, and to Dallas, where he played for a European team.

Each stop led to a different important point in his life. A girl in the stands caught his eye during a match, and at halftime he used the 24 words of English he knew to get her phone number. He passed and the couple dated for five to six months until he got a call.

While taking on a team in Colorado Springs, Davis and Elkins College football coach witnessed Johansson’s play and shortly after, he offered him a football scholarship. He moved to West Virginia and became an All-American.

However, the childhood game he loved and crossed an ocean for was nothing like the Texas girl. April was enrolled with Abilene Christian and Johansson sacrificed his athletic scholarship to follow. The Wildcats didn’t have a men’s soccer team, so in order to stay in Abilene, he had to try for the soccer team. Two kickers already had a spot on the team and Bullington pitied Johanssona for a tryout.

In retrospect, there was nothing pathetic about it. “I said, ‘This little baby is going to fly,’ and I kicked off and it went through the uprights and over the chain-length fence of the athletic dorm.”

Coach Bullington replied, “Ove, you just made the team.”

At the end of the season, he was selected in the 12th round of the 1977 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers, making him the oldest player in NFL history at 28 years, 281 days old and the first Swedish-born player in the NFL.

He spent three years bouncing for three different teams.

Today is the Saturday for football. At 6 o’clock Johansson broadcasts his childhood and turns on the television. Looking through the LED-lit box at the 110-metre field with soccer goal posts on either side, he remembers the 1958 FIFA World Cup. He would attend the quadrennial event that year in his hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. Alternately, he now lives through the Premier League and all other televised football events.

The Swede continues on the football field and helps coach local high school kickers. He is still married to April, the woman he fell in love with during the football game, the same woman he sacrificed his football dream for. It has taken him personally and professionally on a path of many successes.

And people still ask to speak to him about that miraculous day in 1976.