Tennis United S2E2 Felix Auger-Aliassime Jen Brady Coaching | ATP tour





Fundamental to a player’s success is choosing the right coach. And as Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jen Brady discovered, the dynamics of a winning partnership are remarkably similar between the ATP and WTA Tours. “It’s an investment in yourself, going out and paying for someone to tell you what to do,” Brady tells Felix as they sit down for episode two of Tennis United’s new season: CrossCourt. “You have to have that confidence that they will give you the best advice to improve yourself.” “The interesting thing about tennis is that you are your own boss,” Felix says. “You hire a coach to tell you what to do, in other jobs it’s the other way around. I’ve always found it an interesting dynamic. Even if you pay a coach, you want honesty and transparency.” Brady, who told Felix she would like to see more of him, helped the Canadian open up about his decision to add Toni Nadal to his team this season. “It’s never easy to part from a coach you really like, but I felt it was time for me to move on to something new and add someone who had a lot of experience at a high level, who was the greatest events in the sport, so we decided to add Toni Nadal to the team. Things are going really well and I have learned a lot from him.” The ATP and WTA will team up again in 2021 for Tennis United: CrossCourt, a continuation of the award-winning digital content series originally released during the suspended 2020 season. The redesigned project marks the first major co-branded initiative to debut since the two integrated marketing activities of Tours earlier this year. Tennis United: CrossCourt goes behind the scenes of life on Tour through a series of intimate one-on-one conversations between ATP and WTA stars. In eight short episodes, players explore a range of largely untouched topics from inside and outside the sport, offering fans a raw perspective on the experiences, pressures and privileges that come with life in professional tennis. The full list of episodes:

• Episode 1: Relationships (Gael Monfils & Elina Svitolina)

• Episode 2: Coaching (Felix Auger-Aliassim & Jennifer Brady)

• Episode 3: Mental Health (Madison Keys & Dominic Thiem)

• Episode 4: Doubles (Bethanie Mattek-Sands & Jamie Murray)

• Episode 5: Parenting (Fabio Fognini & Elena Vesnina)

• Episode 6: Travel (Belinda Bencic & Grigor Dimitrov)

• Episode 7: Discipline (Hubert Hurkacz & Iga Swiatek)

• Episode 8: Dressing Room (Andrey Rublev & Aryna Sabalenka)

