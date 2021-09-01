Former UMaine men’s hockey player rejoins team as volunteer assistant coach

The University of Maine men’s hockey team, under freshman head coach Ben Barr, had a familiar face on the ice when they started practicing this week.

Former Black Bear left winger Danny Perez has rejoined the program as a volunteer assistant coach.

Perez appeared in 115 games during his four-year career and had eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points from 2015 to 2019. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Perez provided the Black Bears with a physical presence and a solid work ethic.

It’s unimaginable so far. I loved every minute of it, said Perez, a resident of Bloomfield, New Jersey. I love it here in Maine and in college.

Credit: Courtesy of Danny Perez

Eight of Perez’s former teammates from the 2018/19 team are still on the program.

He said it was a little weird to coach his former teammates at first, but said they embraced him and showed him respect, making the transition smooth.

Barr said 27-year-old Perez made an immediate impact.

He’s been great. He’s got a lot of energy, he’s very knowledgeable, and the guys respect and like him, Barr said. He’s a good person.

Barr, the former head coach of the University of Massachusetts, said UMass always had young volunteer assistant coaches who played an important role.

It’s nice to have someone with a lot of energy who can come in in the middle of the day and spend 20 minutes working on his skills with a player, Barr said.

Barr said he plans to use Perez in all aspects of coaching, with his primary focus on skill development.

The process that brought Perez back to UMaine began in Odessa, Texas, where his younger brother, Stephen Perez, played for head coach Jason Fortier. Fortier now assists Barr at UMaine. The Odessa Jackalopes play in the North American Hockey League.

Barr announced that they were looking for a volunteer assistant and Perez ended up in Orono.

Perez played pro hockey but had been out of action for ten months due to the pandemic and was trying to think of his next move when the opportunity arose.

The way Barr, Fortier and Michaud see the game is unparalleled and he intends to incorporate their vast knowledge of the game, Perez said. They have made high demands on the players and will hold the players accountable for their actions, which will be beneficial for the reversal of the program.

UMaine has not qualified for the Hockey East semifinals since the 2011-12 season.

Perez will be looking for a job soon as he is an unpaid assistant, but he doesn’t want the job to interfere with his coaching.

Barr said all the players expected to return have done so and they have been enthusiastic and energetic.

They’re great kids. They want to prove themselves, each other and the rest [Hockey East] that they are better than people think they are, Barr, 39, said.

There are six entrants, including three transfers brought in by Barr in person, including former Merrimack College defender Dominic Dockery, who had 3 goals and 16 assists in 108 career games; Robert Morris forward Grant Hebert (18 & 27 in 74 games); and Quinnipiac forward Matt Fawcett (4 & 5 in 34 games).

Nolan Renwick heads the freshman league after scoring 22 goals and 19 assists in 53 games for the Omaha Lancers of the prestigious United States Hockey League. Defender David Breazeale had 5 and 16 in 53 games for Shreveport in the North American Hockey League and led the Mudbugs to the Robertson Cup title, and defenseman Tim Gould had a goal and five assists in 11 games for Amherst in the Maritime Junior Hockey League .

Renwick and Gould were recruited by the late Red Gendron and his staff. Breazeale was brought in by Barr and his aides.

Nolan has a chance to become a really good player, Barr said. David is a man of high character who also works very, very hard. Tim is a very smart player with a pretty good skill level.

UMaine will play an exhibition game at 4 p.m. on October 3 against the visiting University of Prince Edward Island before opening the season at the University of Nebraska Omaha from October 8-9.

More articles from the BDN