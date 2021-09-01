INTERVIEW: Egyptian table tennis Omar Assar watches Olympic Podium in Paris 2024

Omar Assar has made history. He is the first Egyptian table tennis player to reach the quarter-finals of the Olympics, go high in the Round of 32 and set an Egyptian record.

The 30-year-old athlete finished fifth in the Tokyo 2020 men’s singles after losing 4-1 in the quarter-finals to 2016 Olympic gold medalist and 2019 World Champion Ma Long of China.

“I am so happy with the result. This is a great motivation for table tennis players and it gives hope to new Arab athletes to get on the podium in the future,” Assar told Ahram Online.

“It means a lot to me to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Olympics. It’s a big achievement,” he added.

Although he was not the favorite of the draw, Assar had a remarkable run that exceeded expectations.

Assar wanted revenge by beating Ukraine’s Lei Kou in the preliminary round. “I lost to Lei in Rio 2016 (in the Round of 64). This time I was able to beat him,” he said.

In the Round of 32, he delivered one of his best performances, beating the 2019 World Championship finalist and current world No. 9 Mattias Falck of Sweden 4-3.

“It was the hardest game of the entire competition,” he said.

Then Assar defeated Yuan Chih Chuang of Chinese Taipei in another 4-3 thriller to reach the quarterfinals.

“The draw was very difficult. The match (against Chuang) was tough and it was the first time I beat him,” he added.

Despite competing in three Olympics and reaching new heights in Tokyo, Assar thinks he still has some unfinished business.

“My big dream is the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. First I have to secure qualifying and then win an Olympic medal in Paris,” he said.

A champion in the making

Assar was born in the city of Desouk in Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate and started practicing at the age of three. He was born into a family that believed in sports, especially table tennis. His father was a table tennis coach at Desouk Sporting Club.

His younger brother Khaled, now 28, who is also an African champion and an Olympic contender, trained with him. Their father decided to move the family to Cairo to help improve his children and join the Egyptian giants Ahly at the age of 13.

Omar obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in 2013.

In the same year, he kick-started his European career and joined the Falkenberg Club in Sweden. He then moved to Denmark and France, and recently joined Borussia Düsseldorf Club in Germany.

Assar evolved during his European journey, reaching 16th in the world rankings in 2018 and 2019.

“It is the best ranking for an African or Arab athlete in table tennis to date,” he noted.

According to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Ranking, August 2021, Assar is ranked 36th.

He admits that he is struggling financially because he cannot afford to have a full-time coaching staff.

“When I was in Germany, I didn’t have a complete coaching staff, including a trainer, physiotherapist, nutritionist and analyst. I had to adapt and make a lot of changes depending on the budget, the type of championship and the availability of coaching. I have some partners, but I’m looking for more sponsors to cover all my expenses until Paris 2024,” he said.

Assar follows a strict routine. In addition to physical exercises, he has two sessions of technical training each day of four to six hours.

Assar believes that table tennis in Egypt is underestimated and therefore lacks the necessary focus to develop. “In general, we lack the vision to promote sport. It requires a complete dedication and more work on the advertising and marketing aspects,” he said.

He idolizes former Chinese table tennis player Wang Liqin, who held the world top for 25 consecutive months, from September 2000 to September 2002.

“Executive Vice President of World Table Tennis Dr. Alaa Meshref is my role model in life and in sport. And in general, my model in sports is Mahmoud El-Khattib, the president of Ahly,” he concluded.

Career Highlights

Assar competed in three Olympics: London 2012, Rio De Janiero 2016 and Tokyo 2020. He was eliminated twice in the Round of 64, but Tokyo was his third charm.

He won gold at the 2013 Mediterranean Games and the French League Player of the Season award in 2015 and 2017.

Assar was part of the Borussia Düsseldorf Club team when he reached the semi-finals of the men’s European Champions League in the 2018 season.

He took a gold medal at the 2021 Düsseldorf Masters and became the first African and Arab table tennis player to win the title.

He won a gold medal at the 2009 China International Junior Championships. He twice won a silver medal in men’s singles at the ITTF World Junior Circuit Finals in Sweden 2008 and Tokyo 2009.

He won the Best African Junior Athlete Award in 2010.

