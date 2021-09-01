Orioles vs. Blue Jays – Game Recap – August 31, 2021

TORONTO — Keegan Akin gave up one run in five innings to win consecutive starts for the first time, Ramn Uras hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday-evening.

Akin (2-8) gave up two hits, walked three and struckout five. The sophomore lefthander gave up one run over seven innings on Thursday in a win over the Los Angeles Angels for his first win of the season.

He had two good starts in a row and I am happy with the progress he is making, said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

Baltimore has won three out of seven since breaking a 19-game losing streak.

Any win to this point feels right with what we’ve been through with that losing streak, Akin said. It’s good to see some young guys contributing and going the extra mile.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen hit solo homeruns for the Blue Jays, who had broken their three-game winning streak.

Toronto put runners on first and second base with two outs in the seventh, but Tyler Wells replaced Jorge Lpez and caused Guerrero to line out on the first pitch.

For me, Tyler won us the game there, Hyde said. He just did a great job.

Wells worked 1 1/3 innings and Cole Sulser finished in the ninth for his sixth save in eight chances.

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer, who returned to the lineup on Monday after missing 13 games due to a left knee sprain, was replaced by pinch runner Jarrod Dyson in the seventh after reaching a fielder’s choice and reaching second place off Marcus Semis single. Springer made a wide turn for second and kicked back to base.

We took him out to be careful, said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. I know how much he wants to play. He will be from day to day. See how he feels tomorrow.

Baltimore went without a hit against Hyun Jin Ryu for five innings, but was chasing him in the sixth. The left-hander lost to the Orioles for the first time in seven career games.

Ryu (12-8) made it 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA against Baltimore, including 3-0 in three starts this season. He gave up three runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Ryu walked two of the first four batters he faced, but struckout Uras to end the first unscathed.

That was the first in a string of 15 straight outs for Ryu, who gave up no hit until Ryan Mountcastle doubled just inside the rightfield foul line with two outs in the sixth.

Hays followed with an RBI single down the middle that went past second baseman Semien. Anthony Santander walked and Uras ended the outing of Ryus with a two-run double.

We’ve had some big hits today, Hyde said. Ryu dominated us there during the first half of the game.

Toronto has scored three runs or less in 10 of the past 12 games, going 6-6 in that period. While the bats struggled, Montoyo said Ryu had no room for error.

Guerrero made it 3-2 with a leadoff homer against Lpez in the sixth, his 39th of the season and third in two games. Baltimore regained its two-run lead in the seventh when Jahmai Jones hit an RBI single off of Adam Cimber.

Activated from the pre-game injured list after missing more than a month due to a strained right hamstring, Jansen connected on the second pitch he saw from Akin in the third. The homer was Jansen’s sixth.

JAYS CUT HAND

Before the match, struggling LHP Brad Hand was reinstated from the mourning list and assigned for assignment. Hand went 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 11 games with Toronto after being acquired from Washington on July 29 in exchange for rookie catcher Riley Adams.

JAYS SIGN TWO

Toronto has signed RHP Elvis Luciano and OF Gregory Polanco to minor league contracts. The Blue Jays released Luciano last week. Pittsburgh released Polanco last Saturday.

TRAINERS ROOM

Blue Jays: To make way for Jansen, Toronto chose RHP Trent Thornton for Triple-A Buffalo.

NEXT ONE

Blue Jays LHP Steven Matz (10-7, 3.81) takes on Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (6-14, 6.18) in Wednesday’s series final. Matz went 2-1 with a 1.30 ERA in five outings in August. Harvey has lost four consecutive starts.

