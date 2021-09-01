Sports
Orioles vs. Blue Jays – Game Recap – August 31, 2021
TORONTO — Keegan Akin gave up one run in five innings to win consecutive starts for the first time, Ramn Uras hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday-evening.
Akin (2-8) gave up two hits, walked three and struckout five. The sophomore lefthander gave up one run over seven innings on Thursday in a win over the Los Angeles Angels for his first win of the season.
He had two good starts in a row and I am happy with the progress he is making, said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.
Baltimore has won three out of seven since breaking a 19-game losing streak.
Any win to this point feels right with what we’ve been through with that losing streak, Akin said. It’s good to see some young guys contributing and going the extra mile.”
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen hit solo homeruns for the Blue Jays, who had broken their three-game winning streak.
Toronto put runners on first and second base with two outs in the seventh, but Tyler Wells replaced Jorge Lpez and caused Guerrero to line out on the first pitch.
For me, Tyler won us the game there, Hyde said. He just did a great job.
Wells worked 1 1/3 innings and Cole Sulser finished in the ninth for his sixth save in eight chances.
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer, who returned to the lineup on Monday after missing 13 games due to a left knee sprain, was replaced by pinch runner Jarrod Dyson in the seventh after reaching a fielder’s choice and reaching second place off Marcus Semis single. Springer made a wide turn for second and kicked back to base.
We took him out to be careful, said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. I know how much he wants to play. He will be from day to day. See how he feels tomorrow.
Baltimore went without a hit against Hyun Jin Ryu for five innings, but was chasing him in the sixth. The left-hander lost to the Orioles for the first time in seven career games.
Ryu (12-8) made it 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA against Baltimore, including 3-0 in three starts this season. He gave up three runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Ryu walked two of the first four batters he faced, but struckout Uras to end the first unscathed.
That was the first in a string of 15 straight outs for Ryu, who gave up no hit until Ryan Mountcastle doubled just inside the rightfield foul line with two outs in the sixth.
Hays followed with an RBI single down the middle that went past second baseman Semien. Anthony Santander walked and Uras ended the outing of Ryus with a two-run double.
We’ve had some big hits today, Hyde said. Ryu dominated us there during the first half of the game.
Toronto has scored three runs or less in 10 of the past 12 games, going 6-6 in that period. While the bats struggled, Montoyo said Ryu had no room for error.
Guerrero made it 3-2 with a leadoff homer against Lpez in the sixth, his 39th of the season and third in two games. Baltimore regained its two-run lead in the seventh when Jahmai Jones hit an RBI single off of Adam Cimber.
Activated from the pre-game injured list after missing more than a month due to a strained right hamstring, Jansen connected on the second pitch he saw from Akin in the third. The homer was Jansen’s sixth.
JAYS CUT HAND
Before the match, struggling LHP Brad Hand was reinstated from the mourning list and assigned for assignment. Hand went 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 11 games with Toronto after being acquired from Washington on July 29 in exchange for rookie catcher Riley Adams.
JAYS SIGN TWO
Toronto has signed RHP Elvis Luciano and OF Gregory Polanco to minor league contracts. The Blue Jays released Luciano last week. Pittsburgh released Polanco last Saturday.
TRAINERS ROOM
Blue Jays: To make way for Jansen, Toronto chose RHP Trent Thornton for Triple-A Buffalo.
NEXT ONE
Blue Jays LHP Steven Matz (10-7, 3.81) takes on Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (6-14, 6.18) in Wednesday’s series final. Matz went 2-1 with a 1.30 ERA in five outings in August. Harvey has lost four consecutive starts.
——
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401229029
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]