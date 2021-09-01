Syracuse Orange football vs. Ohio Bobcats preview: Q&A with Hustle Belt

After a long and grueling outdoor season, Syracuse Orange football was finally back. First on what will hopefully be a redemption tour for SU? The Ohio Bobcats, returning to the schedule after a 100-year absence.

Not being Ohio fans, we went ahead and asked someone who knows a lot more about the Bobcats than we do to share some things ahead of Saturday’s game. Hustle Belts Keith Gregorski joins us to talk about Ohio. You can view his reactions below.

Ohio only played three games last year, but the last two yielded some pretty positive results (beating Akron and Bowling Green by a combined score of 76-20). What do you think you learned about the Bobcats last year, despite the limited sample size?

Two things.

Ohios starting QB vs Syracuse, Kurtis Rourke, is a really promising young player. In 2019, Kurtis wore his first year in red behind his brother Nathan, who now plays for the BC Lions in the CFL. Kurtis’ first start for the Bobcats was the season opener in 2020 and he showed he can make all the throws with great accuracy. Ohio tosses the ball in the field, so to complete 68% of his throws was pretty good for a freshman. Kurtis also got better with his legs from week one to week three. Teams are pretty blitzing the young QB, but in week three of the 2020 season, Kurtis really used his legs at critical moments to make the opponent pay for blitzes by extending drives through scrambling.

The Bobcats have the tools to play some good defense and core teams. Ohio always had some great players under the last head coach Frank Solich, such as the current one Dallas Cowboys DE Tarell Basham and Indianapolis Colts CB TJ Carrie, but I can’t remember a Bobcat team in a long time that had this level of defensive depth of quality, players with pretty good size and speed, with a roster of two or three deep in some spots in terms of guys who could start .

Frank Solich abruptly retired this season to work on his health. What do you think of Tim Albin as far as taking the baton from the old coach?

I think the Bobcats under Albin are about as good as they could be, especially considering Solich’s sudden loss. Albin had been Ohios offensive coordinator since Solich was named the Bobcats head coach in 2005 and helped create the culture and build the program that will face Syracuse Saturday.

Albin is a very good offensive Xs and Os man, leading the Bobcats to seven of the ten best seasons of all time in runs scored. A big key is that all the coaching staff was kept and a new offensive coordinator was promoted from within, so there needs to be a lot of continuity on match day; For example, Albin and his four top returning coaches have more than 50 years of combined coaching experience in Ohio.

Speaking of which, what impact do you think the coaching change will have on the team? Related: How have expectations for this season changed since the move?

I am optimistic that the Bobcats will have a good season battling for a MAC East title, but based on the coaching change and a three game season in 2020 there are definitely some unknowns. What will a team that has only played three games in the last 20 months look like under the new head coaching?

Writers at Hustle Belt seem divided on the Bobcats, with some seeing a 4-8 season and others an 8-4 year.

According to MAC Coaches Poll, Ohio is ranked third in the MAC EAST, which I consider a good sign because the Bobcats seem to do better as underdogs.

On game day in 2021 I see the Bobcats playing the same way they have done in the past because I think Solich and Albin were on the same page philosophically for the most part, from establishing the run, maintaining advantage in field position, playing with physicality, etc.

However, I think there is some evidence, even before Solich retired, that the Bobcats would be more aggressive defensively in terms of blitzes and, with the defensive roster made up, could play on multiple fronts in 2021. year Ohio played a base 4-3 with some cover four. I expect it to stay that way, but I think they will add a different look and different pressure.

What do you think of the situation in Syracuse from the outside?

As an outsider, I’m scratching my head at how the 2020 unfolded for Orange. I haven’t seen them, as I’m sure most haven’t, and finished the season with a 1-10 record. There are so many factors that came into that record that it was the perfect storm: a new Offensive Coordinator, Defensive Coordinator, COVID, multiple injuries, etc.

I was surprised to find that a Dino Babers-led squad averaged less than 18 points per game in 2020, down from more than 40 points per game in 2018. Those factors I mentioned above, and possibly others, must have played a role in the loss of production, because teams I saw Babers coach could score just like Bowling Green in 2015.

I’m interested to see what Orange can do with a full off-season and their players back from injury.

Any unsung Ohio players we should get better acquainted with?

There are some guys who may be less well known outside of Athens, Ohio who can make a splash here:

TE’s twins Ryan and Adam Luehrman are key parts of the offense, doing much of the dirty work as run and pass blockers. Ryan has been a red zone threat in recent years with seven TD receptions.

WR Jerome Buckner overcame some injuries in recent years, but looks healthy in 2021. Buckner has a high speed and can deliver explosive actions in attacking or special teams.

65, 230-pound, QB Armani Rogers is reportedly set to play some series against the Orange, and is an electric runner on the option of scrambling.

S Jett Elad debuted in 2020 as a Nickel DB and made some smashing moves in three matches, including two interceptions.

Is there an SU player or two that you really care about going into this game?

WR Taj Harris: Opponents usually test Bobcat CBs deep from time to time based on some of the coverages Ohio runs that put their CBs on an island and Harris running deep into one-on-one reporting is a scary thought, despite the fact Ohio has solid CBs.

LB Mikel Jones: Neither team can afford to lose the battle for sales in this one and Jones has shown he is a playmaker with four interceptions last season. As good as I think Ohio’s QB Kurtis Rourke will be, he won’t make his fourth career start until the Bobcats fight the Orange and the 3-3-5 isn’t something Ohio typically sees. A future Sunday man like Jones coming from an unfamiliar look can make bad things happen for the Bobcats.

What’s a fun fact about Ohio University that we might not know?

Ohio football will host an ACC team for the first time.

Vegas has this game as a bit of a pick, but since a Power Five team loses to a MAC team that defaults to the upset label, how does Ohio get a win over the Orange?

The main reason I like the Bobcats here is Ohio’s offensive experience versus Syracuses’ relative defensive inexperience.

Ohio’s offense this year features about seven or so starters who are seniors or super seniors, a few other upperclassmen, and a coaching staff who have coached these players the entire time they’ve been Bobcats. In other words, Ohio has a lot of physically developed, experienced players who are familiar with each other, so the Bobcats should function well as a unit.

I wonder how cohesive a defensive unit Orange will line up in week one? The Oranges depth chart shows good experience in the defensive line, but beyond that, Syracuse starts seven players who had some playing time during the COVID year but are listed as freshmen or red shirt freshmen.

It’s hard to see that that inexperience doesn’t result in a few breakdowns and explosive actions for the Bobcats.

Prediction time: who will win this one and why?

This game could go either way, but I think Ohio will win 31-24. I think the fact that this game is in Athens will be a big factor: the energy of the crowd at 7:00 PM should give the Bobcats a lot of confidence. Also, Ohios young QB will also not have to sort through Syracuses 3-3-5 defenses while covering all the noise that would be generated in the Transporter Dome.

The Bobcats offensive can be tough to handle for a team they’re not used to seeing because they run the ball so well and hit explosive plays of run action and favorable matchups. Ohio should be able to run the ball behind an experienced offensive line and one of the best RB rooms in the MAC with some success, featuring all-conference performer DeMontre Tuggle. Syracuse also finished 104e allowed in the FBS last year in rushing yards, so this could be a matchup favoring the Bobcats depending on how the offseason went for Orange.

Putting all the pieces together of what’s come out of Athens since spring, I think the Bobcats can show off some new fronts and blitzes that Orange hasn’t seen in the Bobcat movie. A few of those new looks on critical plays like red zone and third take down could be the advantage the Bobcats need in a close game.

Thanks again to Keith for taking the time to answer these. Follow Hustle Belt on Twitter and check the site also for all things Ohio and MAC.