Beach Haven Tennis Crew closes season

Eric Englund





On August 18, the Beach Haven Tennis Crew held their annual Mix-It-Up Rowdy Robin Tournament. One of the organizers, Ann Paskas, said this year’s event had a threefold mission; inaugurate the new courts on Pearl Street, support Compassion Café and think of the late Dave Bohan.

Paskas said the opening of the new courts has been delayed by a year due to the pandemic. One of the longtime players, Samantha Cino Kelly, placed two memorial stones in memory of her mother, Joan Cino, and brother BJ Cino, at the base of the cherry trees that were planted last year.

Both Joan and BJ were avid tennis players and spent many years on the Beach Haven courts, she said.

She noted that the group has been playing tennis for 17 years, and one of the regulars is Mayor Colleen Lambert.

Paskas said the Compassion Café was supported with a monetary donation, and the top four winners of the tournament received gift cards to Barrys Do Me a Flavor, which houses the cafe that provides employment to teens and young adults with special needs. It is open Monday through Thursday from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Paskas said that Bohan, who died last spring at age 74 from COVID-related complications, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed entertaining us with his unique tennis skills. In memory of Bohan, a reef ball was dedicated in his name through the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association Junior Mates Artificial Reef project.

Dave had a great life, Paskas said. He traveled a lot around the world, but always had a great love for the island.