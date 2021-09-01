Sports
Tunbridge Wells’ Will Bayley still on track for gold in Tokyo after stunning win against Spain in team showdown
Will Bayley was still able to get the gold he wanted in Tokyo after a stunning team win over Spain, guaranteed at least silver.
The table tennis star, who won silver in singles, added another medal to his series in the 6-7 competition alongside Paul Karabardak.
Tunbridge Wells-born Bayley, who lives in Brighton, and his Welsh partner went down 3-2 to Jordi Morales and Alvaro Valera in the doubles opener.
Then Bayley beat London 2012 silver medalist Morales in his singles rubber in the space of 24 minutes to bring Great Britain back into the game.
It came down to Karabardak, who came up with bronze in singles earlier in the Games, and he claimed a stunning 3-2 win over world No. 1 Valera to help ParalympicsGB through.
Bayley said: After the doubles I felt we could still win the match because I have Paul on my team.
I think with my singles, the way I played Jordi showed that I knew we were good at it. I never gave up hope that we could still win the game.
Paul played the way he is and the way he played in the singles I had no doubt he could beat Valera but the way he beat him is a legend.
Karabardak, who – along with Bayley – is able to train full-time and take advantage of world-class facilities, technology, coaching and support teams thanks to funding from the National Lottery, added: I knew I had a chance and I just stayed plan my game and dig deep.
It’s hard to have faith when you’ve never beat anyone, but Will got behind me and Andy (coach Andrew Rushton) was behind me and the whole team was behind me and that really lifted me up.
In a Paralympic semi-final against the world No. 1, an absolute legend of the game – you don’t normally do that, so I think it’s probably one of my best wins.
To take gold, they must defeat China on Friday with Yan Shou – who defeated Bayley in the singles final – again in between the Briton and the grand prix.
Elsewhere, Minster’s Ross Wilson and Aaron McKibbin were beaten 2-0 by China and came away with bronze in the Class 8 team event.
They lost 3-1 in doubles before Wilson was knocked out 3-2 in the first singles.
As a result, they come away with bronze, alongside Billy Shilton, who helped the team reach the semi-finals with his performances against Hungary in the quarter-finals.
It was a great game, Wilson said. We’ve had some crazy matches over the years and it was great to be a part of this today.
“I wish the outcome had been the other way around and I could have kept us in the team event a little longer, but it’s just one of those things.
It was a very successful Paralympic Games for the table tennis team, winning seven medals.
