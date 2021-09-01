F1 ‘through various options’ for Belgian GP cardholders





Formula 1 says it is “working through various options” for people who bought tickets to the watered-down Belgian Grand Prix last Sunday, although it has not yet offered a refund. Reigning seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton led calls to give fans a full refund for a race he called a “farce”. Heavy rain prevented the race from going ahead, but three laps were run behind the Safety Car, making it officially considered a race result, with the top ten drivers getting half points under F1’s regulations. Many fans sat or stood in the rain for over six hours, but the race was red flagged without a single lap. While there was discussion on Sunday evening about who may be required to make a refund, F1 is said to be discussing options with the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. F1’s statement reads: “Following the impact of the weather on the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, August 29, Formula 1 and the promoter are working out several options for cardholders, to express our recognition and thanks to them for their dedication and commitment.” the statement said. “We will provide more details as soon as possible as we would like to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for Formula 1”. McLaren boss Zak Brown believes all stakeholders involved are responsible for compensating fans. “I believe we still need to provide value to the fans who attended,” Brown told ESPN. “We can’t just attribute that to a bad day. “If we are all the custodians of Formula 1, which we are, we all play a part in ensuring that the fans who have spent six hours in the stands feel that they have gotten their money’s worth. “I think McLaren has a part to play in that. I don’t think it’s an FIA, a Formula 1, a circuit, a teams, a driver… the sport is the fan base and we as an industry owe it to our fans to deliver the experience they expected. “I am very open-minded and look forward to meeting Stefano [Domenicali, F1 boss] has called for a discussion on how Formula 1 as an industry can best do that.” The F1 season continues on September 5 with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

