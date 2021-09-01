Taliban approve Afghanistan’s first cricket test since takeover





Kabul (AFP) The Taliban have approved Afghanistan’s first cricket test since their takeover, raising hopes that international matches will continue under the Islamists’ new rule. “We have received approval to send the team to Australia,” Afghanistan Cricket Board director Hamid Shinwari told AFP. During their first stint in power, before being ousted in 2001, the Taliban banned most forms of entertainment — including many sports — and used stadiums as public execution sites. However, the hardline Islamists don’t mind cricket, and the game is popular with many fighters. They have also pledged to enforce a less strict version of Islamic law this time, after taking the capital, Kabul, last month. The test match, to be played in Hobart from November 27 to December 1, was scheduled for last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions. It will be Afghanistan’s first test in Australia. Prior to the tour of Australia, the team from Afghanistan will participate in the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 17 to November 15. Shinwari also confirmed that the Afghan under-19 cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a bilateral series later this month. Since the evacuation of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan after the Taliban invaded Kabul last month, there have been fears that cricket and other sports would be affected. But ACB officials categorically said cricket was backed by the Taliban. Afghanistan’s home ODI series against Pakistan – shifted to Sri Lanka – was postponed to next year last week due to logistical and Covid-19 problems. Cricket was hardly known in Afghanistan until the early 2000s, and its meteoric rise in popularity was linked to conflict – the sport was picked up in Pakistan by Afghan refugees who then seeded it in their homeland. But the national team has since enjoyed a meteoric rise on the international stage, achieving coveted Test status in 2017 and now ranks among the world’s top 10 in the one-day international and T20 formats. Over the past 20 years, it has also emerged as a powerful symbol of national unity in a country torn by civil wars and ethnic conflict. Afghan star player Rashid Khan was named the Men’s T20I Player of the Decade by the International Cricket Council last year. 2021 AFP

