7 College Football Records *We Think* They’ll Never Be Broken

There are a handful of FBS records and milestones to be broken and achieved this season, respectively. (Looking at you, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, and Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.)

But scan through the FBS record book and you will find other records at the highest level of college football that are probably so untouchable, either because of rule changes and the evolution of the game, or because of a flash of brilliance (or the opposite of brilliance) that we think they’ll forever be in the history books.

Of course, some records are literally unbreakable. It is impossible for anyone to break Nevada gambler Pat Brady’s 99-yard punt without a touchback, and similarly, no player will ever break the record of a 100-yard return from an extra point attempt held by eight different players. But we set these kinds of records aside because they are unbreakable based on the size of the playing field and the rules of the game.

Here are seven FBS records that (we think) will never be broken. These opinions are mine and mine alone.

Most games win 300 rushing yards or more in a season

file: Four games

Record holder: Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State

Season: 1988

Sanders, the winner of the 1988 Heisman Trophy and the inductee of the College Football Hall of Fame, also holds the career record for most games with at least 300 rushing yards. The record? Four games.

So Sanders’ Heisman-winning season in ’88, when he ran 332 yards against Texas Tech, 320 yards against Kansas State, 312 yards against Kansas and 304 yards against Tulsa, has not been matched by any other running back in their game.areer, let alone a single season. Even if the length of the college football season increased to 15 games for the teams advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship, to break Sanders’ record, it would still take a player to play for a national finalist. to rush for at least 300 yards in one out of every three games in one season.

Rushing for 1,500 yards in a season is a stellar feat for a player likely to earn player all-conference, if not All-America, honors. But to do that in just five games is potentially untenable, which is why Sanders’ record, in the midst of a season in which he racked up 2,628 yards in just 11 games (!), is secure in our view.

Most consecutive passes completed in a season

file: 36 attempts

Record holder: Dominique Davis, East Carolina

Season: 2011

In the 2020 season, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz completed his first 17 passes in the Badgers’ season opener against Illinois when he finished 20-for-21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns. Anyway, it was a near-perfect performance and the only flaw was a missed pass.

If a quarterback wants to break East Carolina’s Dominique Davis record of 36 passes completed, he must double Mertz’s streak of 17 passes in a row and then complete three additional passes for good measure. Davis’ record spanned back-to-back games against Memphis and Navy (he completed his first 26 attempts against the midshipmen), and given the number of passes Davis completed in a row, it would likely force a potential record-breaker to finish. 37 or more passes against two different opponents, meaning two different schemes and opposing grids to diagnose and dominate.

That’s why Dominique Davis’ record for consecutive completions in a season is unbreakable, even as pass efficiency in college football has improved over the past decade.

Most Consecutive Passes Complete for Touchdowns

file: Six steps

Record holder: Brooks Dawson, UTEP

Season: 1967

UTEP has got several FBS records wrong. Former Houston quarterback Case Keenum holds the record for most career strokes against one opponent (1,882 yards against UTEP) and former TCU running back LaDainian Tomlinson holds the record for career rushing against one opponent (788 yards). against UTEP), but the Miners are also in the FBS record book for positive reasons.

UTEP quarterback Brooks Dawson once threw a touchdown pass on six consecutive attempts against New Mexico and what makes it? Real unbreakable is that he started the game 6-for-6 with six touchdowns. Which will never be surpassed. The idea of ​​putting up “video game numbers” can sometimes be over the top, but such a line to start a game is much more likely to be found in an arcade or a friend’s basement than on the grid in an actual FBS show. game.

Most hasty yards won by two brothers in a season

file: 3,690 rushing yards

Record holder: Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State and Byron Sanders, Northwestern

Season: 1988

We’re going to double dive with Barry Sanders, but this time it’s a family affair. (And the truth is that with Sanders we have a triple dip, quadruple dip, etc… Which good and ready Which Not only did Sanders win the Heisman in the 1988 season with his stellar all-time junior campaign 2,628 rushing yards, 7.6 yards per carry, 37 rushing touchdowns, one punt return touchdown, and one kick return touchdown, but his brother, Byron, also turned a 1,000-yard season with Northwestern the fall of ’88.

To drop and remember this record is this: two brothers and even a family with three active FBS running backs would struggle to top the Sanders’ combined total. It’s an impressive genetic and familial feat to have siblings playing at the FBS level, but to play in the same position as starters in the same season, and both rush over 1,000 yards, it takes countless stars to be on one. to come line.

Most yards won by two opponents in a game

file: 1,383 passing yards

Record holder: Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech (819 meters) and Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (564 meters)

Season: 2016

This Big 12 shootout, which ended in a 66-59 win for Oklahoma, featured a future NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion (Mahomes) and a future Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 in the NFL draft (Mayfield), the the former of whom is arguably a generational talent at the position and the latter of whom was named the best player in the country a year later. It was potentially a conference perfect storm (Big 12) and its offensive philosophy (the air strike and staggered offenses), a surprising lack of defense (each team finished with 854 yards offense) and two special quarterbacks.

To beat this record, a pair of quarterbacks, likely future NFL starters, would need an average of about 700 passing yards per person. That’s not happening.

Most receiving yards won per game in a career

file: 140.9 meters per game

Record holder: Alex Van Dyke, Nevada

Seasons: 1994-95

The national leader in receiving yards per game during the 2020 season was Ole Miss’ consensus All-American wide receiver Elijah Moore, who averaged 149.1 yards per game. That’s about the average of Nevada’s Alex Van Dyke during his two-year Nevada career. Just look at Moore’s freshman (36.2 receiving yards per game) and sophomore (70.8 yards per game) seasons to see that it took Moore time (and possibly a coaching change to Lane Kiffin’s offensive spirit) before he turned himself in. developed into a receiver that could take the average. so many yards per game.

It’s also worth noting that numerous Nevada players from the 1990s and early 2000s have FBS pass and receive records, so Van Dyke’s record may be a case of the right player in the right system in the right era, and therefore it can never be surpassed.

Most receiving yards in a game without scoring a touchdown

file: 326 meters

Record holder: Nate Burleson, Nevada

Season: 2001

It’s almost unfathomable to see a stat line of 12 receptions, 326 yards, 27.2 yards per reception and…zero touch downs. Burleson’s attempt against San Jose State is tied for eighth all-time in single-game receiving yards and yet he never made it to the end zone. In fact, he scored just two touchdowns in 2001, despite finishing the season with 53 receptions and 737 receiving yards.

Not only is it notable that Burleson didn’t make it to the end zone that day, but in his previous game he didn’t catch a single pass, and in the game after setting this record, he had a pedestrian four catches for 23 yards. Good luck finding out exactly what happened in November 2001 and why.