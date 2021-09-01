Bridgeworthy: Top Tennis Pros scheduled for San Diego Open (9/25 – 10/3)

WORLD NO. 7 ANDREY RUBLEV AND NO. 10 DENIS SHAPOVALOV HEADLINE

PLAYER FIELD WITH STARS AT SAN DIEGO OPEN ATP 250 TOURNAMENT

Eight players in ATP Top 20 participated in $600,000 tennis event at Barnes Tennis Center

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada highlight a very strong field of players during the San Diego Open, which will be played from September 27 to October 3 in the Barnes Tennis Center.

The $600,000 ATP 250 tournament features eight of the Top 20 players in the FedEx ATP ranking.

Other Top 20 players to join Rublev and Shapovalov in the San Diego Open main draw are No. 11 Casper Ruud from Norway, No. 13 Hubert Hurkacz from Poland, No. 14 Diego Schwartzman from Argentina, No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada, No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria and No. 19 Cristian Garin from Chile.

The United States is represented by No. 24 Reilly Opelka of Delray Beach, Florida, and No. 42 Taylor Fritz, a native of Rancho Santa Fe, California, who now lives in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

With a ranking cutoff of number 42 in the world, the San Diego Open is the second strongest ATP Tour 250 tournament of the season.

The playing field for the 2021 San Diego Open consists of the following players:

no. 7 Andrey Rublev, Russia

no. 10 Denis Shapovalov, Canada

no. 11 Casper Ruud, Norway

no. 13 Hubert HurkaczI, Poland

no. 14 Diego Schwartzman, Argentina

no. 15 Felix Auger Aliassime, Canada

New. 18 Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

no. 19 Cristian Garin, Chili

No. 23 Lorenzo Sonego, Italy

no. 24 Reilly Opelka, United States

No. 25 Aslan Karatsev, Russia

no. 27 Daniel Evans, Great Britain

no. 29 Cameron Norrie, Great Britain

New. 30 David Goffin, Belgium

no. 31 Fabio Fognini, Italy

no. 39 Nikoloz Basilashvilic, Georgia

New. 40 Dusan Lajovic, Serbia

no. 41 Marton Fucsovics, Hungary

No. 42 Taylor Fritz, United States

This is an incredibly deep draw that will feature some great matchups from the opening day of the tournament, said San Diego Open Tournament Director Ryan Redondo. It will be an exciting week of professional men’s tennis. I strongly encourage fans to buy their tickets soon.

Tournament officials will also award three-player (to be announced later) wildcard entries into the 28-player singles draw. There will also be four qualifiers progressing from the qualifying rounds to the main tournament. The qualifying matches are scheduled for Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 September.

The San Diego Open offers a total of $600,000 in prize money and tournament champions receive 250 points in the FedEx ATP rankings.

Tickets for the San Diego Open are on sale and can be purchased atwww.barnessdopen.com.

About Barnes Tennis Center The center is owned and operated by Youth Tennis San Diego. It was built in 1995 and completed in 1997. This $4.5 million facility was made possible by generous public and private donations. The center is named after our lead donor family – the ‘George E. Barnes Family Junior Tennis Center’. The center is dedicated to the youth of San Diego. Children 18 and under have priority over adults with advanced reservations! The capital campaign was led by Dr. Homer Peabody Jr. Youth Tennis San Diego gratefully acknowledges Dr. Peabody to make our dream come true.

Barnes Tennis Center is one of San Diego’s finest jewels and is a model for several communities across the country. The center is home to Youth Tennis San Diego offices, all Youth Tennis San Diego junior tournaments, Barnes Center tennis programs, After School Tennis special events, adult programs, corporate programs, a library, and educational programs. Adults are welcome. Players pay a small usage fee. For more information, visitwww.barnestenniscenter.com.

About the ATP As the global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. The ATP entertains a billion fans worldwide, showcases the world’s best players at the most prestigious tournaments and inspires the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia to Europe, America and Asia, the stars of the game compete for titles and FedEx ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events and Grand Slams. All roads lead to the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official culmination of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, visitwww.ATPTour.com.

About the Southern California Tennis Association FoundationFounded in 1986, the Southern California Tennis Association Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and is the charitable arm of USTA Southern California. Over three decades, the Foundation has raised funds and provided grants to underprivileged youth tennis programs, promising junior players, and select tennis tournaments and events.

In October 2019, the Foundation received a generous $3 million donation from an anonymous donor. The gift provided the inspiration and financial depth to take the Foundation’s mission to the next level. The primary goal now is to build the Foundation into a world-class organization widely known for its impact on the people, communities and popularity of tennis in Southern California.

The Foundation funds local programs, innovative projects and events that increase the access, availability and participation of tennis for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicity and economic backgrounds. The Foundation also offers scholarships that support promising young youth players who are working hard to achieve their tennis ambitions. For more information about the Foundation, please visit:www.sctafoundation.com.