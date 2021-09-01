Why I Couldn’t Win an Olympic Medal After Seven Appearances Oshonaike





Nigerian table tennis queen, Funke Oshonaike, on Wednesday attributed the Asians’ dominance in table tennis as the reason it was difficult for her to win an Olympic medal. Oshonaike has been to the world’s largest sports fiesta seven times without a single medal. Oshonaike, who joined the exclusive International Table Tennis Federation Club 7 after performing in Tokyo 2020, said: NAN that getting an Olympic medal would have been a big boost for her. With her participation in the just concluded Olympics, she set the record as the world’s first female table tennis player and the first female athlete in Africa to attend seven consecutive Olympics. The 46-year-old tennis star started her journey to the Olympic Games in Atlanta 96, then Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Oshonaike crashed out of the Tokyo 2020 in the qualifying round after losing to Juan Liu of the United States. I am very satisfied as an athlete. The only thing I would have loved more was a medal in the Olympics, but it’s very hard. It is difficult to get into the medal zone in the Olympics because table tennis is more dominated by the Asians. However, I still thank God that I have achieved what none of them have been able to achieve. I hope to see more women at the 7th club in the future too, she said. Speaking from her base in Germany, the Shomolu-born athlete lamented that no player in the country came close to what she had achieved in her 17-year career starting from the 2007 Algiers All Africa Games. My seventh appearance at the Olympics meant a lot to me. I dreamed about it for five years when I saw that it was only men who were in the 7th club. The feeling at the Olympics is indescribable, seeing my dream come true. It has been a difficult journey for me, but with determination, dedication, discipline and a never giving up attitude, with God by my side, I have achieved my dream. For now, I don’t see anyone coming through the ranks to achieve this feat, but impossibility is nothing, though. My advice is for the drivers to get a very good coach and they should lead well. We need more people who know the game to take the lead. (IN)

