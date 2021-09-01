Los Angeles Rams 2021 Practice Selection Tracker





The Los Angeles Rams announced their final roster of 53 men on Tuesday and had to make many tough cuts to get there. Head coach Sean McVay would like to keep many of the players released this week and put them on the practice squad, so keep those returning to the team close. At the time of writing, we don’t yet know who will be on the practice squad, but updates will be here soon. These are the players released this week by the Los Angeles Rams, some of whom will end up on the 17-player practice squad. They will definitely keep the offensive tackle Max Pircher, which is part of the International Pathway Program, meaning he doesn’t count against the 16 player limit teams have on their practice squad. Practice team regulations: Size of each team’s practice squad: 16 The Rams will be Pircher. be able to wear in addition to to this number. Eligibility: Up to six players with more than two seasons accrued, up to four with no more than two seasons, and the remainder for players who have no seasons accrued (on an active roster for more than nine matches). Gameday: The Rams can promote up to two players per week from practice squad to active roster. Each week, they can also protect four players from claiming their practice squad by other teams. Practice team news and rumours, Wednesday, 9/1: We have a practice team LA Rams 2021 Practice Squad:

WR Landen Akers, RB Otis Anderson, TE Kendall Blanton, T Chandler Brewer, DE Earnest Brown IV, DT Marquise Copeland, DB Donte Deayon, G Jeremiah Kolone, WR JJ Koski, DB Kareem Orr, DB Tyler Hall, LB Micah Kiser, LB Justin Lawler, T Max Pircher. TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) September 1, 2021 Ram’s first 14-player practice squad: OLB Justin Lawler OL Jeremiah Columns WR Countries Akers TE Kendall Blanton ILB Micah Kiser OL Max Pircher^ RB Otis Anderson WR JJ Koskic CB Donte Deayon DL Marquise Copeland DL Earnest Brown IV CB Tyler Hall DB Kareem Orr OL Chandler Brewer ^does not count towards the 16 player limit for the practice team Don’t ram… The Chargers claim Rams’ DL Eric Banks Banks was the only Rams player to be claimed on Wednesday, so they are now free to bring back the rest of their cuts from Tuesday. Banks is now reunited with Brandon Staley. Chiefs sign LB Christian Rozeboom to practice team

