WSAV Now Weather: Using the Cricket Thermometer





SAVANNAH, Georgia (WSAV) Just before sunset in the summer is one of my favorite times of the day. It is a time when it is not too hot and you can relax, unwind and just listen to nature. Usually all I hear is crickets singing their beautiful song. Did you know that crickets are little meteorologists? In this episode of Exploring the Atmosphere with Alysa, I show you how to use the cricket thermometer to determine temperature. Background information on crickets Crickets are cold-blooded insects, meaning they take on the temperature of their environment. When it is cold, insects remain immobile or make only small movements. In warm temperatures, insects are active because they absorb heat to raise their body temperature. Contrary to popular belief, crickets don’t use their paws to chirp! Instead, they produce the musical sound by rubbing their wings together. Male crickets run the sharp edge on one wing against wrinkles on the other wing. Kind of like hitting a comb with your thumb. The chirping will be faster in warmer temperatures and slower as the temperature cools. They beep for a number of reasons. The male cricket chirps to mate, scaring off other males, to warn of danger. And of course… determining the temperature. Dolbear’s Law Dolbears’ law states the relationship between air temperature and the speed of a cricket chirp. And it comes down to a simple equation: count the number of chirps in 14 seconds and add 40 to that. The number you get should be an approximation of the outside temperature. Testing it out I tried out this equation and it was a bit tricky. Crickets don’t always synchronize their musical notes with each other and to decipher which chirp I was counting, I had to count a few more tries. The one time I got through the 14 seconds I counted about 41 cricket chirps. By completing the equation and adding 40 to it, we get a temperature of 81 degrees outside. The next step was to check our WSAV Now Weather App to see the current outside temperature and it was 85 degrees. Not exact, but it’s a good approximation of the temperature. How cool is that! The next time you’re outside and hear a cricket chirping, you can determine the temperature without even using a thermometer or your phone.

