



As the saying goes, with a PG modifier:Ithappens. Stefanos Tstsipas once again embodied the phrase at the US Open, with his long pauses during matches, provoking the ire of opponents in tournaments throughout the year. During Tsitsipas’ match with Andy Murray on Monday, Murray was annoyed by another long break, blaming the stoppage of play for the outcome. Murray says the break took Murray’s adrenaline away, causing him to freeze while waiting. “It’s just disappointing because I think it affected the outcome of the match,” Murray said (via USA Today). “I’m not saying I necessarily win that match, but it affected what happened after those breaks. I think he’s a brilliant player. I think he’s great for the game. But I don’t have time for that stuff not at all, and I lost respect for him.” Fact of the day. Stefanos Tsitipas takes twice as long to go to the toilet as Jeff Bazos does to fly into space. Interesting. Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 31, 2021 On Tuesday, Alexander Zverev would not leave the toilet room to rest, adding a bit of a conspiracy theory to Tsitsipas’ frequent visits to the facilities: He’s been gone for over 10 minutes. His father is texting on the phone. He comes out and suddenly his tactics have completely changed. Not only me, but everyone saw it. The whole game plan changes. Either it’s a very magical place he goes, or there’s communication. But I don’t want to despise him either. He’s a great player. He is number 3 in the world for a reason. He’s been winning tournaments this year and playing incredible tennis for a reason, so it’s not just that. But I do believe, and Andy said it too, there is a certain amount of respect that everyone should have between players. I feel like, yes, sometimes or he just goes to the toilet. We do not know that. That is also possible. But it just happens too often, I’d say. While bathrooms are sacred places, the question must be asked: what is Tsitsipas doing there? Some players use the time behind closed barn doors to change clothes, which can be a lengthy process if you bring shoes. Tsitsipas, who defeated Murray in five sets on Monday, will face Adrian Mannarino in their second-round matchup on Wednesday night.

