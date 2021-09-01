Sports
Former Stanley Cup Champion Sharp Among New Staff Additions at Vermont Men’s Hockey Team | College Hockey
Vermont has announced the addition of coaching and support staff ahead of the 2021-22 men’s hockey season.
Patrick Dooley has been named Men’s Hockey Equipment Manager, Max Gavin becomes Director of Hockey Activities, and Drew Michals becomes a volunteer goalkeeper coach.
Additionally, Patrick Sharp will return to the Catamounts as an advisor to the coaching staff.
Most recently, Dooley was the chief equipment manager for the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks. He has competed in several US hockey events, most recently the Biosteel All-American Prospects Game and the USA vs CAN Rivalry Series.
Losing someone like Brandon Guidotti to the next level is both rewarding and difficult at the same time, UVM coach Todd Woodcroft said in a statement. How can you replace someone who was as committed to his job as Brandon? For us, luck smiled and we were able to find an experienced materials manager from the USHL. Patrick knows his trade and is meticulous in his work. Our players will not be short of equipment on the equipment side with a person like Patrick in the locker room.
Gavin is entering his first year with the UVM staff after a successful coaching career with Adrian, his alma mater, and two years of junior hockey in Ontario. Gavin played professionally in the ECHL after his four years with Adrian and comes from a strong hockey pedigree. His father Stew played 13 NHL seasons and his mother Phyllis competed for Team Canada in the field in the 1988 Olympics.
Hockey activities are such an essential part of a coaching staff, Woodcroft said. Max’s hockey pedigree, coaching experience and playing background have made him an immediate asset to our coaching group.
Michals comes to UVM from Franklin Pierce where he was an assistant coach/goalkeeper coach. Michals received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from UMass, where he was also the starting goalkeeper. He is currently pursuing his MBA in Leadership from Franklin Pierce with an expected graduation in Spring 2022.
The other coaches are smart enough to know we’re not smart enough about elite goalkeepers, Woodcroft said. Drew has a wealth of experience playing, developing and coaching goalkeepers, from young players to professionals. Our goalkeeper trio is critical to the success of UVM hockey and Drew is an excellent addition to our team.
Sharp wore the green and gold for the Catamounts from 2000 to 2002, finishing with 53 points in 65 games. A 2001 third-round draft of the Philadelphia Flyers, he turned pro after his second campaign. Sharp is the only Catamount alum in the program’s history to have won the Stanley Cup three times. He was a key factor in the Chicago Blackhawks three Stanley Cup titles in six seasons in 2010, 2013 and 2015 and led the Blackhawks in goals with 10 during the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs run.
He finished his amazing 16-season NHL career with 939 games played, scoring 287 goals and 333 assists for 620 points. He was also named MVP of the 2011 NHL All-Star Game and won a gold medal with Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. After retiring in 2018, Sharp pursued a broadcasting career as a studio analyst for the NHL on NBC.
Not much needs to be said about Patrick that is not yet known about his career, but what strikes me is that he chose to join our staff in an advisory role and jumped into it with a lot of energy, said Woodcroft. He knows that his own personal experience, his own journey as a player wearing the same jersey as our current players, is a connection that none of the other hockey staffers can confirm. We are grateful that Patrick can lend his voice and his thoughts on how we can continue to improve on a daily basis.
