Worldly Wise: Legendary Surfer and Environmentalist Rob Machados Favorite Things

When the sport of surfing recently reached a new milestone by making its Olympic debut in Tokyo, thoughts turned to the legends of the sport, icons such as Rob Machado who paid their dues and spent thousands of hours in the water while sponsors and viewers were virtually absent.

When I first started surfing [in the early 1990s], you had to keep amateur status or turn pro. We couldn’t accept prize money or take corporate approvals, Machado says.

I feel a little torn [about the presence of surfing professionals] because it’s so cool when the Olympics only have amateurs, but I understand how difficult that is with the dedication and resources it takes to train, he says. In general, surfing in the Olympics will help the sport and bring it to people who may not have been interested before and that’s a good thing. Surfing is so magical, I always want the best for it as an activity.

Machado has now retired from competition and remains connected to surfing, in part through his Encinitas, California studio, Rob Machado Surfboards, where each board is personally touched by Rob.

As for my hand formed plates, they are sold out and will be backordered until I find more time in my life. Right now, we could make custom signs all day, every day, and we could never meet demand, Machado says. Surfing has been an ideal sport during the pandemic, you are outdoors and always try to keep a certain distance from others. Participation has risen sharply and the demand for surfboards has increased enormously.

Among Machados sponsors is performance eyewear brand Dragon, which has a Rob Machado resin collection sunglasses and goggles, with a special colorway based on Machados acclaimed surfboard designs. Certain styles of frames are made in part from castor oil rather than petroleum-based plastics. It’s a great process that helps reduce environmental impact, Machado says.

Machado has also spent time working on the launch of during the pandemic Solent, a small-batch organic tequila and lifestyle brand founded by his friend Taylor Steele, an Emmy Award-winning surf filmmaker.

In normal times, Machado can be found in schools and at volunteer events in support of the Rob Machado . Foundation, which trains young people and enables them to make sustainable choices. What started in 2004 as a program to introduce children to gardening at their local school has grown into something bigger.

The idea was to encourage a bond with the land and the food they eat, Machado says. It has grown into a water service station program in a growing network of schools and public places. The program helps provide clean, filtered water and encourages the use of reusable bottles instead of single-use plastic.

Machado, 47, lives in Encinitas with his wife Sophie, a son and two daughters. He recently spoke with Penta about his favorite things.

The best book I’ve read in the past year is:The Impossible First: from fire to ice Crossing Antarctica alone by Colin Obrady. There’s something about people conquering incredible opportunities and taking these amazing journeys that appeals to me. I usually look for non-fiction books about great travelsEnchanted Wanderers by Dana and Virginia Lamb is another good one. All with an adventure story of people who go far beyond the boundaries of life and make personal discoveries.

The only trip I’ve taken that I’d like to do again? Italy for me it was something other than a surf trip. I know there’s surfing in Italy, but it was a chance to really enjoy the people, the atmosphere, the culture and the food. I was able to decompress and enjoy life while on vacation.

Something I do to relax is nowadays surfing is one of the things i do to relax. It has evolved for me from having to catch a million waves or make sure I have the spiciest air into more of a meditation. Today it is more about the time between the waves. Paddling and just enjoying being in the water and being mesmerized by the ocean.

The person I admire the most is my mother and father are my heroes. They worked so hard when I was growing up. My mother was a teacher and my father was a construction contractor and still had time to play tennis and support whatever my brother and I wanted to do. Once you get older, you really understand how much your parents sacrificed for you and supported you growing up. Today they are living their dream and spending half their year on a sailboat happy, healthy and retired.

The only thing I travel with to make my accommodation/hotel room feel more like home is my diary. I take it everywhere and I jot down notes about my travels, what I do, and I just keep a little record of what happened at that place and time. It’s great to look back at the places I’ve been and what happened while I was there.

An artist whose work I admire is

Sage Vaughn, his work is beautiful. You have to watch him.

My favorite neighborhood in the world is Cardiff, California. It’s full of beautiful people, eclectic neighborhoods and everything you could ever want to wave, great people, cute shops and great weather. It feels like an eclectic neighborhood ranging from the mega homes to the small corner shop and everything in between.

My idea of ​​a perfect meal is my wife’s homemade pasta. Grandma’s recipe, the Sunday sauce, has been passed down through the family and is amazing every time.

A passion of mine that few people know is: Pickleball, I can’t get enough. It is the perfect mix between table tennis and tennis. Fun game that requires strategy, plus you get a fun workout without chasing tennis balls.

When travel becomes freer, the first place I go is Indonesia is an annual family trip and we miss being there. I love the waves, the people and the culture. Bali has grown and become busier over the years, but we have been lucky enough to make friends there and spend time in these peaceful little shrines. I always want to give credit to the people of Bali for preserving the culture, their religion and their communities, despite all the people who now travel to visit. The people we meet there bring me back, everyone is so friendly and nice to us.

