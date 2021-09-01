



Michigan Paralympic Updates: Grewe Golden in High Jump Competition

Tokyo Paralympic Games venue Tuesday 31 August: Track and Field The University of Michigan has added another gold medalist in Tokyo to its ranks as a freshman medical student Sam Grewe of UM’s Adaptive Sports and Fitness program dramatically claimed the Paralympic men’s T63 high jump classification title for Team USA on Tuesday evening (Aug. 31) in the Olympic Stadium. Grewe — who lost part of his right leg to bone cancer nearly a decade ago as a seventh-grader and underwent a procedure known as rotational surgery to reconnect his ankle to his femur in the reverse direction to create a strong joint for use with a prosthesis – – won the competition with back-to-back third and final attempt clearances at 1.86m (6-1.25) and 1.88m (6-2). Silver medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu of Indiana (T42) also jumped 1.86m on his third and final attempt, but failed to rise above the bar at 1.88m. An early miss and subsequent second attempt at his opening height of 1.73m (5-8) kept Grewe lower in the standings in the opening stages of the competition, though he recovered nicely with first attempt evictions on his next three heights by 1.83 m (6-0). He was one of only three show jumpers left in the competition when the 1.86m show jumped started, in position for the bronze medal because of that early miss if none of the three advanced. It came down to a third attempt for all three men, with first Thangavelu and then Grewe rising to stay in the competition, while Sharad Kumar (T42) of India missed and settled for the bronze. Now in position for the silver medal – which he won at the 2016 Rio Games – Grewe had to work a superior bar for Thangavelu to take home the gold. That’s exactly what he did, conquering his last attempt at 1.88m. Grewe then raised the bar to 1.91m (6-3.25) for three attempts at his own T63 classification world record of 1.90m (6-2.75) from the 2019 Parapan American Games, although he didn’t. he added from Olympic gold to a career with two golds at the World Championships and the 2016 Olympic silver. High jump T63 men: 1. Sam Grewe (1.88m) Andy Potts (right) and Kyle Coon (Getty Images) Saturday, August 28: Triathlon Former Wolverine Men’s Swimmer Andy Potts competed in the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday morning (Aug. 28) in Japan guiding American Kyle Coon, who finished fifth in 1:03:00, just under two minutes behind the gold medalist. Coon participated in the PTVI1 classification, which is athletes with a visual impairment (Class 1 for athletes with the most severe impairment). The Paralympic triathlon consists of a 750m swim, 20km bike and a 5km run. At the Odaiba Marine Park, Coon set a time of 12:09 in the swimming area and finished in fourth place. He and Potts made a move with a strong 29:19 effort on the bike, finishing second behind Team USA’s Brad Snyder and guide Greg Billington heading into the final stage. Coon dropped to fourth after the first running lap before settling into fifth, finishing with a 19:28 run split. Snyder led from start to finish to take the gold medal (1:01:16). Spain’s Hector Catala LaParra (1:02:11) finished second and Japan’s Satoru Yoneoka (1:02:20) was third. Men’s Triathlon PTVI: 5. Kyle Coon with guide Andy Potts (1:03:00)

