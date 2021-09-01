Grand Prairie will be the US cricketer’s new home with $13 million stadium renovation





Grand Prairie will be home to the U.S. governing body of the second-most-watched sport in the world after a $13 million stadium renovation in the city of North Texas. USA Cricket, in conjunction with the newly formed Major League Cricket, will begin operations at the nearly 80,000-square-foot stadium of the former Texas AirHogs minor league baseball team, with changes scheduled for mid-to-late 2022. The privately funded project includes a new natural grass pitch, modifications to the existing 5,400 seats and additional toilets. The facility, located at 1600 Lone Star Parkway, will house one of six inaugural Major League Cricket teams, whose names have yet to be announced. There is a huge cricket fan base in America that is starved of really strong domestic cricket played in the US, said William Swann, vice president of business development for Major League Cricket. Cricket, a bat-and-ball sport first played in England, is extremely popular around the world, especially in countries that used to be British colonies such as India and Australia. There are 2.5 billion cricket fans worldwide, according to WorldAtlas. Bringing USA Cricket to the Dallas-Fort Worth area was an easy decision, Swann said, largely because of the region’s strong cricket following, led by expatriates from countries where cricket plays a more prominent role. The area already has several club cricket teams through the Dallas Cricket League, which hosts men’s, women’s, and youth leagues that compete on North Texas cricket grounds. Players from 6 years old participate in coaching academies and tournaments. The competitions website says it has 2,500 active cricketers. The Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium project has been in the works for nearly three years, said Marty Wieder, director of economic development for the city of Grand Prairie. The city owns the stadium and Swann is listed as the primary tenant. Grand Prairie will ideally host the US men’s and women’s national teams, as well as other international competitions, in addition to major league games. The US is seeking a joint bid to host the Cricket World Cup in 2024, which Swann says could prove very lucrative for Grand Prairie. Minor League Cricket, an American development league, began playing its first games this summer and hosts a team at a McKinney facility called the Irving Mustangs. Wieder said the city is keen to bring a permanent home for cricket to the area. With its proximity to DFW International Airport, the facility could boost the local economy, he said. From a Major League aspect, it’s huge to be able to somewhat be the birthplace of Major League Cricket, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/business/real-estate/2021/09/01/grand-prairie-to-become-new-home-of-usa-cricket-with-13-million-stadium-renovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos