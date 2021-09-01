Tennis programs at historically black colleges get a boost





Rochelle Houston had an advantage. Her father, Joe Goldthreate, is a legendary tennis coach in Nashville who taught her not only how to play the game, but how to coach it. Houston is now head of tennis at Florida A&M, which until recently meant she coached both teams. But the men’s team was scrapped in 2020 due to a lack of funding, and the women’s team is doing it. It certainly doesn’t enjoy the generous facilities and recruiting budgets of many major Division I programs. That’s typical of many, if not all, of the 38 historically black colleges and universities that have tennis programs. To address that, the United States Tennis Association has launched a grant program to contribute funding to those college programs, with the ultimate goal of increasing the opportunities for players of color, especially women, to become coaches and grow the game. . There is a desperate need, Houston said Wednesday from her office in Tallahassee, Florida. We don’t have much money. We’re barely getting by. This program will help significantly.

The scholarship is named after David Dinkins, the former mayor of New York who was a board member of the USTA and was a tennis player, fan and active supporter for many years. If Dinkins hadn’t had advocacy and intervention, the US Open might not even be in New York and might not even be its showpiece, Arthur Ashe Stadium, the biggest in tennis. The USTA David N. Dinkins HBCU Coaching Grant will initially provide scholarships of up to $2500 for each school, but that figure could increase if funding does. The money can be used for a wide variety of areas where many HBCU tennis programs are underfunded, including for recruiting and basic equipment. Our recruiting budget is very limited, Houston said, but maybe this can help us get new rackets for the girls, or strings and uniforms, that sort of thing. Sometimes we can’t afford it. The USTA will announce the scholarship on Thursday as part of a day honoring Dinkins, who died in November 2020 at the age of 93. Dinkins met his wife, Joyce, who passed away in October 2020 at age 89 when both were attending Howard University. of the major HBCUs The US Open will feature HBCU Live events all day Thursday, including a performance by the Howard band at Ashe Stadium before the evening games.

This is truly heartwarming for our entire family, said David Dinkins, Jr., a senior vice president of sports programming at the Showtime network. This has been a really tough year since Mom and Dad died, but the love and support we’ve received, including things like this, have been incredibly thoughtful and made it a little easier to bear.

Dinkins added that his father’s support for tennis extended beyond the US Open to grassroots tennis, and that the grant program would have been particularly meaningful to him. Updated Aug 31. 2021, 10:07 PM ET He would have really loved this, said Dinkins, Jr.. The concept was the idea of ​​Marisa Grimes, the head of diversity and inclusion at the USTA. Although she didn’t attend HBCU (she attended the University of Maryland), she took the new job in January looking for a way to support HBCU tennis programs and increase the number of coaches of color, especially women. This is one way for us to bring more people and women of color into the coaching business, Grimes said. It’s an opportunity to tap into players who have a certain level of experience, but may not have seen their way into coaching yet. Many HBCU programs are underfunded. Grimes said college players can get financial aid through the coaching certification process that will not only help them after they graduate but can also earn them income while coaching in camps and clinics over the summer. Once an HBCU program reaches a certain threshold of players completing these coaching certification workshops, the school will be eligible for a Dinkins scholarship. The hope is that with more colored coaches and more female coaches spread across the tennis community, it will encourage more participation. Only four of the top 100 players on the women’s tour had a female coach in 2019, according to the Womens Tennis Coaching Association. For young people to see coaches who are similar to them and reflect their background is a big deal, Grimes said. We want to make sure there are role models for those young players who can say, Oh, maybe this sport is for me too.

Houston, Florida’s A&M coach, said she is an example of that, especially since her coach was her father Goldthreate, who was inducted into the Black Tennis Hall of Fame last year. Playing with FAMU, Houston was the No. 1 player in women’s singles and doubles, and was named to the All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (including Howard) team in 2002. She went back to coach in Nashville, but returned to Tallahassee to coach at FAMU in 2015. She said her experience, learned from her father, made it easier for her, but others don’t have the same role models. Anything that helps other young players recognize that they can become coaches will help, she said, especially for women. It has gotten a little better in that regard, but we still have a way to go.

