Karabardak achieves dramatic victory for team table tennis

In the Men’s Division 8 team, the team of Ross Wilson and Aaron McKibbin was beaten 2-0 by China and lost 3-1 in doubles before Wilson was knocked out 3-2 in the first singles match.

As a result, they come away with bronze, alongside Billy Shilton, who helped the team reach the semi-finals with his performances against Hungary in the quarter-finals.

It was a great game, Wilson said. We’ve had some crazy matches over the years and it was great to be a part of this today. I wish the outcome had been the other way around and I could have kept us in the team event a little longer, but it’s just one of those things.

McKibbin added: I think honestly we played a really good game in doubles and I’m very proud of our achievement.

China is clearly a very strong team and if we could have taken that second set it could have changed the game, but honestly there is not much to regret. We went out with a game plan and we stuck to it and executed it. It’s just a shame how sports go sometimes.

And it was a similar story for the pair of Sue Bailey and Megan Shackleton, who were beaten 2-0 in their semifinal against China in the women’s division 4-5.

It’s a very strong team, so we knew it was going to be tough to get in, said Bailey, who won her first Paralympic medal at her sixth Games.

But we knew we had a bronze medal, so we just wanted to enjoy it and play the best we could. We played so well in doubles, so I’m so proud of us as a team.

It’s taken so long, so I’m really happy we finally got that medal and at Megan’s first Paralympic Games.

What a wonderful partner I have and I can’t wait for the future for both of us.