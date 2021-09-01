Toronto Blue Jays takeaways after loss to Baltimore Orioles





The Blue Jays sent the tying run to the plate in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. They got their chance: six hits, three walks and 5.2 innings no-hit baseball by Hyun Jin Ryu. But against a team with three wins in August, the Blue Jays became a rare casualty for the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. Here are five takeaways from the 4-2 loss: 1. Jumper goes away Toronto’s designated batter flew around second base when Orioles’ right fielder Austin Hays leaned forward into a throw. George Springer stopped in his tracks, skidding to a stop just around the bag before returning uncomfortably to base. He got down on his knees for a moment before standing up, but then manager Charlie Montoyo had made the call. “We took him out to be careful,” Montoyo said. Springer was a game and a half into his return from the injured list, his third IL stint of the season, recovering from a left knee sprain. The team said he was removed “as a precaution” and they will see how he feels tomorrow, Montoyo said. 2. Jansen’s Returns With eye-black on and batting gloves off, Danny Jansen watched a high fastball in the third, his second pitch of the evening. In his first MLB at bat in 40 days, the catcher turned on the fire and hurled a 431-foot bomb into the left field bleachers to open the score. While the dinger was Jansen’s only offensive contribution of the evening, Montoyo said the catcher’s relationship with Ryu—which provided comfort to the lefty—was one of the reasons Jansen was activated today, rather than waiting for a call-up in September. . Prior to Tuesday’s start, Ryu posted a 2.84 ERA, with Jansen catching this season. “When it comes to Jansen and Ryu, they’re on the same page,” Montoyo said, “because they have more reps.” 3. Ryu No-Hits, then Baltimore Hits Like all of Ryu’s 2021 season, the lefty’s Tuesday start was a rollercoaster. It started with a lot of ups and ended with an abrupt drop. Perfection to dejection in a matter of minutes. “What I really need to focus on is to avoid that one inning where I concede runs,” Ryu said through an interpreter after the game. “I feel like it was that one inning today.” Ryu knocked out the first two outs of the sixth inning, as he had done most of the night before Ryan Mountcastle stepped to the saucer. After 85 pitches and 5.2 innings, a rule-scraping bloop by Mountcastle in rightfield ended Ryu’s no-hit bid. Minutes later, the left-hander walked off the mound without his no-hitter, shutout or the lead. His last line was 5.2 IP, three runs against, six strikeouts and three walks. 4. Blue Jays DFA Brad Hand Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo announced that lefthanded reliever Brad Hand had been named for the assignment, signaling the likely end of his Blue Jay term. He “just could never get it going,” Montoyo said, as Hand posted a 7.27 ERA in 8.2 innings for Toronto. The Blue Jays have a few September recalls tomorrow, and help from the bullpen could be on the way. Nate Pearson hit 13 throws for triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday night, his last appearance working in a relief role. 5. Blue Jays sign Polanco and Luciano In the middle of Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced the signing of two free players in the minor league. He returned to the club immediately after being released to open a 40-man spot and pitching prospect Elvis Luciano returned to the organization after 11 double-A starts with a 3.41 ERA. The club also agreed to minor league terms with recently released outfielder Gregory Polanco. Polanco has booked consecutive seasons of less than .650 OPS for the Pittsburgh Pirates who play mostly in right field. Although Polanco has struggled with the record in recent seasons, he posted a .839 OPS in 108 games in 2017, hitting 23 home runs and putting in 81 runs. He will report to Triple-A Buffalo, per Shi Davidi.

