



Sophie Devine drops England’s Sophie Dunkley during their opening Twenty20 in Chelmsford. photo sport

The White Ferns have lost their eighth Twenty20 international in a row against England after a rusty start to their three-game run at Chelmsford. In the hunt for 184 for the win, New Zealand was knocked out for 138 in the 19th to lose by 47 runs. New Zealand have now lost 17 of their last 18 Twenty20s against England, with their last win in 2015. With veterans Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates fired by the third over what was already a huge challenge, things got even more daunting for New Zealand. Amy Satterthwaite tried her best to get things right with 43 from 31 balls, but when she was caught on the midwicket line in the 13th over, New Zealand’s chase was effectively over with 82 to six. Some late blows by the lower order at least made it somewhat respectable, but New Zealand will have to improve remarkably in every way if they want to get back in the series. With the English players coming out of The Hundred domestic series, it was clear that they were better prepared against a New Zealand squad that played its first international game since March 30. For the hosts, Tammy Beaumont scored 97 from 65 balls just below her century and batted in the penultimate ball of the England innings. Camoes from Amy Jones (31 from 15 balls) and Sophia Dunkley (23 from 17) helped push England past 180, while New Zealand’s field effort was subpar. Devine dropped two clear catches as New Zealand let England get away in the middle overs. Jensen was the New Zealand bowlers’ pick who took 2-26 from her four overs, while Devine was the only other bowler to escape messy figures (0-24 from four). The second T20 will take place in Hove on Sunday. Related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/cricket-underdone-white-ferns-lose-opener-to-england/BYGRKSMWTWELZD6NPUYA56ZLUA/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos