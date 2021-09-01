Washington Football Team 2021 Depth Chart: Expected 53-man order after roster cut





The Washington Football Team has made it through the cut-down day and has now drawn up their 53-man roster. Even with this latest round of cuts, there are still targets for this franchise. For example, there are open spaces in the practice team and injuries can force the team to make another trade that shakes up the depth chart. Still, Washington’s roster is pretty much done as we get closer to the regular season. This is a very different franchise than we’ve come to expect from the Washington football team, and the reigning NFC East champions will once again make the playoffs in 2021. Below, we’ll break down Washington’s 2021 depth chart. Beginners are indicated with a . insult As we expected, Fitzpatrick will be the starter at quarterback. After his impressive post-season performance last year and following Allen’s unfortunate injury, Heinicke will be the runner-up. A big shoutout to Patterson as the hometown kid brought out of Buffalo made the final roster on the run back. He was a preseason MVP candidate after rushing for 110 yards and one touchdown to go along with 70 receiving yards in three preseason games. It’s no longer McLaurin vs. the world at wide receiver, as Samuel will come in and have an immediate impact on this foul. Washington also has an intriguing receiver in UNC rookie Brown. He was advertised as just a speedster, but really looks like a well-rounded receiver who can play right away. Washington currently has four tight ends on the list, so that will be a position to watch in terms of future moves.Can Washington go back-to-back in the NFC East?Download the CBS Sports app and get the latest news, insights and surprising predictions from our team of experts . Make a Washington Football Team favorite now if you’ve already downloaded the CBS Sports app to keep up to date with every detail. The offensive line was also refreshed this offseason, when Washington picked up a legitimate left tackle in Leno Jr. and said goodbye to Morgan Moses. You should also be excited about the rookie Cosmi, who is NFL sized and should start immediately. Another underrated move Washington made was trading Flowers, which in 2019 somewhat shrugged off the label “bust” with Washington as a novice attacking guard, but was poached by Miami in free will — who had money to spend. Defense Washington has the best line of defense in the NFL, but the depth is a bit questionable on the defensive end. Sweat and Young are monsters, and Washington hopes they’ve found a bargain in the seventh round with Penn State’s Toney. The linebacking corps got a major upgrade with the No. 19 overall pick Davis. He is an athletic defender who is relentless on the ball carriers and able to provide cover, although that is an area many linebackers struggle with when making the jump to the NFL. Still, Davis should be an immediate starter and someone who helps improve this already loaded front seven. Washington finished last year with the #2 pass defense in the league, although much of the credit can be given to the pass rush as opposed to those who actually patrol the deep end of the field. This secondary should be much improved in 2021, however, as Washington signed Jackson III to start opposite Fuller and fielded St-Juste – who has potential. Another potentially big step Washington took was to sign McCain in free agency, a versatile defensive back who can wear many hats on defense.

