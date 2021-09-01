St. Charles East Returnees Ready to Take on a Bigger Role





St. Charles East junior Kate Lauger is rising in rank this season. After a solid second season at No. 2 doubles, Lauger aims to become an integral player for the Saints this fall. Lauger said she has worked on many facets of her game to become a well-rounded leader in her last two years, especially after the graduation of several players from last season’s team that finished 14-3 and 6-1. in the DuKane Conference. The Saints captured the section title last season, but the state tournament was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic. This summer, Lauger already showed signs of a breakthrough season. “As a returning player, I’m looking forward to the new season,” said Lauger. “I learned a lot from last year and really improved my singles games. I mainly took lessons at Eola Tennis Academy, played with my father and a few friends. I’m looking forward to the season. My goal for this season is to build confidence in my shots and have fun.” St. Charles East coach Matt Bullman said Lauger has all the tools for a successful season. “Kate has made tremendous progress in the off-season and she will play an incredibly bigger role without our team lineup,” he said. “We’ve graduated a lot of talent, but we still have the most depth I’ve had in a long time. Kate is one of those players that we expect good things from this year. We’re going to get a lot of new faces up.” A year ago, Smita Dhar and Caroline Donati formed an unbeatable combination for the second season in a row. Dhar and Donati finished second in the St. Charles East section last season, but both will take on bigger roles after star Emaira Saini’s graduation. “I expected a big change since the majority of our team graduated last year,” Dhar said. “My biggest goal for this season is to have the opportunity to participate in the state tournament. I think the team is very diverse and it’s amazing that we have different people with different strengths and we come together to create a team that I think will do great this season.” At the No. 1 singles, Audrey Jones, a senior, said she is excited about the challenge of playing against top leagues on a weekly basis to improve her game and help the Saints. Jones gained valuable experience playing number 2 singles last year after playing doubles in her freshman campaign. Now, after a low season in which she improved her game, Jones is poised to become a leader in singles. “This year will be exciting with a new role and new teammates,” said Jones. “We’ve had a lot of productive practice going into the season and have already grown as a team. Not only have each of the teammates worked hard on the pitch, everyone had made an effort to bond as a team. My goal for this season is to give everything. It’s my last season, so I want to play my best without regrets.”

