Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Day Nine Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time





While China’s dominance is still in full force, Britain has increased the overall medal lead more than any other country. China has a total of 132 medals, but Britain has taken home 80 to make the top of the standings a little more competitive. Team USA (67 medals) is in 5th place overall, roughly where they have been since the start of the 2020 Paralympic Games. Will Britain or any other country dent China’s overall lead more today? How to watch: Date: September 1, 2021 Time: 21:00 ET TV channel: NBCSN Watch the 2020 Paralympic Games online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! There have been so many exciting finishes in events, from team comebacks to individual races decided in a split second! Today’s medal events include track and field, boccia, shooting, swimming, table tennis, cycling and wheelchair tennis. A total of 156 medals will be awarded today in 52 events across the seven sports. In the other competitive events, badminton kicks off its first day and goalball, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball are live. Badminton is the third to last event starting this year and tomorrow the canoe sprint and taekwondo start. The Rio 2016 Paralympic Games were also dominated by China as the country rode to an overall medal win by eventually taking the most gold, silver and bronze medals. In fact, China has won the Paralympic Games in 2016, 2012, 2008 and 2004, steadily expanding its dominance every four years. Be sure to tune in to see which medals will be awarded today. Regional restrictions may apply.

