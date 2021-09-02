Big Ten Football Power Rankings, Week One Yes, Nebraska Is Last

Were here. With all of this, we’ve all made it through the off-season and are now on the brink of real college football, and not just the sporadic few Week 0 games. With the action quickly kicking off and several interconference matchups on the horizon, let’s take a league-wide look at the Big Ten.

First game: in Minnesota (Thurs)

And circle gets the square. The Buckeyes may be entering the 2021 season in a similar predicament to Northwestern, with both squads returning so little production that they are near the bottom of the FBS in the experience chart. However, unlike NOW, Ohio State still has several All-American level players in both their offensive and defensive lines, arguably the best two wideouts in the entire Big Ten and a plethora of five stars ready to go. step into the open roles. They are the undisputed number one until proven otherwise.

First game: vs. No. 19 Penn State

This may be a bit high for a team that finished 4-3 last season and struggled regularly to reach double figures, but they have earned this level of respect. Paul Chryst has four seasons of over 10 wins in his six years with UW, and returning attacking talent such as Graham Mertz, Jalen Berger and Jake Ferguson, so a rebound seems in order.

First game: at No. 12 Wisconsin

What a weird year 2020 was for the Nittany Lions? The avalanche kept falling on their path to a 0-5 start, acting as victims of rough close games and a tarnished display of their defense before delivering four straight wins to close out the year and allay any doubts that the program was in serious trouble moving forward. They have all the talent in the world compared to any B1G team that doesn’t wear scarlet and gray, and should give the favorite Badgers a good run for their money this Saturday in Madison.

First game: at number 18 Iowa

All but tied with Iowa in my mind, though, the decision will be made easy soon enough with these two teams coming out in the Big Ten slate’s most anticipated interconference matchup. The Hoosiers had a major outbreak in 2020, falling only in the state of Ohio and be Miss in their bowl game, while impressing with several large margins of victory. Star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is back, as were 17 of the team’s 22 starters from last year, which is enough for them to win the tiebreaker over the Hawkeyes and start this season as one of the conference’s most impressive teams.

First game: vs. No. 17 Indiana

Missing a W or not, it’s time to sadly admit that the Hawkeyes are almost always above average if not knocking on the top level door. After going 0-2 due to an early fumble against Purdue and a 17-point lead collapse at home to Northwestern, Kirk Ferentzs’ squad steamed through the rest of their schedule, finishing in the AP Poll Top 25 for the third straight year. Their defense has plenty of stars to replace in the trenches, but the return of Spencer Petras, Tyler Goodson and all-star offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum should be enough to produce another grudgingly acceptable Io_a squad.

First game: vs. western Michigan

I was tempted to rank them a little higher given their talent and **overall** competency under Jim Harbaugh prior to last year, but there are enough questions about this team to put them right outside the top five on their way to this season. Questions rightly surround their ability to beat more talented opponents and the reliability of their quarterback, who will be Cade McNamara to start this season, but a 9-3 or 10-2 UM team with some impressive performances is always within reach. range of possibility.

First game: in return for Michigan state (Friday)

It cannot be said enough that this team is incredibly young and in fact has a completely unproven lineup on the attacking side of the ball, coming off a season where a lot of 50-50 factors turned their way. In most cases, that means a bad year. This feels like the right place for them, comfortable behind the most talented squads in the conference, yet ahead of the programs with big question marks and roughly equal talent.

First game: vs. No. 4 Ohio State (Thurs)

Really weird series of events from the Gophers over the past two years, from shocking the world on an 11-2 run, to hosting the least stingy defense imaginable and stumbling to a 3-4 record, before they happen again. evoked some faith towards 2021 as their head coach decided the public might as well know his high school ACT score at the conferences National Media Day. Minny returns plenty of attacking talent in longtime quarterback Tanner Morgan, potential All-American running back Mohamed Ibrahim, and a colossal offensive line where the shortest starter is a mere six-foot mauler. Regardless of offensive firepower, the defensive questions remain. Only time will tell if PJ Fleck and Co. solved what doomed them a season ago.

First game: in return for State of Oregon

Not an entertaining team to brag about as they return two big stars (David Bell and George Karlaftis) but again have questions about their depth and QB reliability, not to mention an absolutely brutal scheme that the state of Ohio, Indiana and our lady all as part of their six non-western division matchups. Nevertheless, Jeff Brohm seems to be starting the fifth year at West Lafayette on the right foot against what is quintessentially a struggling team in the Oregon State Beavers.

First game: vs. Temple (Thursday)

It’s very difficult to choose where to place the Scarlet Knights alongside Maryland and Illinois, but Greg Schianos’ team is getting the benefit of the doubt after showing signs of promise in 2020 and a ridiculous 21 of their 22 starters for this returned next season. Their opener tomorrow night isn’t a cakewalk, but one that a mid-tier Big Ten squad can handle if given the chance.

First game: vs. West Virginia

It’s almost impossible to take anything away from the Terrapins 2020 campaign as we only got to see five sporadic appearances from the team during the Covid shortened season. They were nothing special and were memorably dusted 43-3 by the Cats on opening weekend. Facing West Virginia to start 21 isn’t the easiest draw, but the returning talent is enough to keep their fans out of the doldrums just yet.

Latest result: W v Nebraska (30-22)

Next one: against UTSA

They may technically be first in the conference’s current standings, but no one is confusing record with overall strength when it comes to Illinois. Orange and Blue handily beat Nebraska in the season-opening game, which equates to an entry ribbon at this point, and they still have a lot to do to prove they’re better than the 2-6 mess they put on the field last season.

First game: at Northwestern (Friday)

A ranking that confirms how disappointing it was that NU dropped their first game of the season to the Spartans in 2020. Mel Tuckers squad lost five of their seven games, all of which were more than double digits, and they are expecting similar size in 21. Of course in Evanston they are only upset once to take the Cats down on a sport like this and elevate itself to a higher level of the conference.

Latest result: L at Illinois (22-30)

Next one: vs Fordham

