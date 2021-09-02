IU field hockey wants to eliminate reigning MAC champion Miami





IU field hockey kicks off its Friday game against Miami University with momentum. The team did business this past weekend in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, with wins over Central Michigan University and Davidson University. Over the weekend, the Hoosiers were able to get off to a hot start by scoring quick goals in both games. Senior striker Hailey Couch explained how important attacking and scoring quickly is for the Hoosiers. I think that’s something we’ve struggled with for the past few years and seeing the growth of our team and the opportunity to come out in the first few minutes and set a goal away elevates us and gets the energy higher, said Couch. In IUs’ first game against Central Michigan, Couch scored a goal in the 32nd minute, which turned out to be the game winner. This was Couch’s first game back on the field in over a year. Couch said she was thrilled to finally be back on the field with her teammates. I think the best way to say it is that I was super excited, Couch said. I’ve seen how hard the girls have worked in the off-season, and being able to join this new team has been phenomenal. While the Hoosiers enjoyed their first 2-0 start since 2014, they are ready to shift focus to the next game. We were super excited but I think we immediately wanted to focus on our next race because we have so much potential with this team this year, said Couch after the win. Next on the IU schedule is the reigning champion of the Mid-American Conference, Miami University. This will be the first tough test of the season for the Hoosiers as they take on the Redhawks. The Redhawks finished the 2021 season 13-2, setting a 10-0 record in conference play. The Redhawks, who are ranked? No. 5 in the country at the end of last season, six athletes who earned All-MAC honors last year have returned to the 2021 roster. However, Miami of Ohio has lost in the first two games of this season. On a weekend trip to Evanston, Illinois, Miami fell first to the University of Connecticut and then conceded six goals in a loss to Northwestern. IU head coach Kayla Bashore is looking forward to her team playing against the Redhawks. While the Hoosiers look to improve to 3-0, Bashore thinks the Hoosiers defense will be the deciding factor. Returning to our defensive structure and discipline, that will be our mantra for the year, Bashore said. It will be a very good test for us against Miami, which is a very experienced team. The Hoosiers and Redhawks last played each other in September 2019, ending in a 2-5 loss to Hoosier. The game will be played Friday at 2 p.m. in Oxford, Ohio.

