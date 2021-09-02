Gordon Reid backs Andy Murray in criticism of Tsitsipass bathroom breaks | Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

ParalympicsGB wheelchair tennis champion Gordon Reid has become the last person to criticize Stefanos Tsitsipas for the length of his bathroom breaks during the win against Andy Murray at the US Open, claiming he wouldn’t be able to show his face if he did the same on tour.

Murray was furious with Tsitsipass’ behavior during their first round match at Flushing Meadows on Monday, accusing his opponent of cheating after making him wait more than seven minutes during a timeout for the fifth set before going on social media. media claimed, as a fact that the 23-year-old takes twice as long to go to the bathroom as Jeff Bazos [sic] flying into space.

Murray quickly gained support for his protests from fellow competitors Milos Raonic and Dominic Thiem, and his compatriot Reid did the same after his victory over Argentina’s Gustavo Ferndez in the quarterfinals of their men’s wheelchair singles at Ariake Tennis Park on Wednesday.

When asked if Tsitsipass’s apparent game play would take place in the disabled version of the sport, Reid said, I don’t think so. Certainly not in the men’s division. Everyone has a lot of respect for each other and we play against each other at almost every event. I don’t know if you would be able to do that kind of thing and show your face next time. Fortunately it is not a problem for us.

Reid went from 4-0 behind in the opening set to beat Ferndez 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 and stay on track to retain the title he won in Rio five years ago. He will face the world’s number 1 and home favorite, Shingo Kunieda, in the semifinals on Thursday. The 29-year-old has also reached a second consecutive double final in Tokyo alongside his teammate Alfie Hewett.

Elsewhere on Wednesday Rebecca Redfern won silver in a thrilling final in the SB13 women’s 100m breaststroke, a remarkable achievement as it has only been 14 months since the 21-year-old son Patrick gave birth.

I’m excited to go home and see my little boy, just very happy, said Redfern. I was so nervous that all that anxious energy just came out in the first 50 meters, she said. And when I brought it home my body felt like it was closing with 10 meters to go and I was just really trying to push it.

Rebecca Redfern wipes away a tear as she celebrates winning silver in the women’s SB13 100m breaststroke final. Photo: Marko urica / Reuters

There were also bronze medals for the archer Victoria Rumary in the women’s W1 individual event, and in table tennis for the women’s class 4-5 team of Sue Bailey and Meg Shackleton and the men’s class 8 team of Aaron McKibbin, Billy Shilton and Ross Wilson.

Also at table tennis Will Bayley advanced to the gold medal match of the men’s class 6-7 team event, next to Paul Karabardak. The British duo had to come from behind after a 3-2 loss in their doubles match against Spaniards Jordi Morales and Ivaro Valera.

Bayley, a former Strictly Come Dancing entrant who had to settle for silver in class seven singles on Sunday, went on to beat world champion Morales 3-0, while class six bronze medalist Karabardak overcame world No. 1 Valera 3 -2 .

Paul played the way he is, and the way he played in the singles, I had no doubt he could beat Valera. But the way he beat him is legend, Bayley said. I feel like I’m playing my best form and I believe we can beat anyone.

The Paralympic GamesGB men’s basketball team defeated Canada 66-52 to set up a semifinal against host nation Japan on Friday.