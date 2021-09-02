Gamecocks take on tigers in fourth place on Friday night





COLUMBIA– Carolina men’s soccer makes a short trip to Clemson for a game at 7 p.m. Friday night. According to the United Soccer Coaches Poll, the Tigers are ranked fourth in the country. The Gamecocks saw a plethora of attacks in their last outing, scoring four goals against Winthrop last Sunday night in a 4-1 win. Fans can watch a stream of the match on ACC Network Extra, which requires a proper subscription through your TV provider. HISTORY MADE The Gamecocks took their first win under Tony Annan last Sunday night, Winthrop defeated 4-1. Peter Clemens , Lorenzo Nagy , Brian Banahan and Christian Kraus all netted a goal for Carolina on Sunday. Clement’s goal in the 36th minute counted as the game winner and sparked offensive power for the Gamecocks. Clement headed one past Winthrop’s keeper on a cross from Logan Hitzeman to give Carolina a 2-1 advantage. It marks the first time Carolina has scored four or more goals since April 3, when they scored six goals in a shutout win against UAB. EXPLORE THE TIGERS Clemson comes in fourth in the game in the Week 1 United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Tigers are 2-0-0 with a 2-1 win over St. John’s and a 5-0 win over USC Upstate. Isaiah Reid leads the Tigers through their first two games by three goals. Clemson in fourth place will be the highest ranking for a Gamecock opponent since Carolina played Wake Forest on October 16, 2018. George Marks is Clemson’s goalkeeper. He is the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Week. He is 2-0 this season and helped the Tigers shutout USC Upstate. SERIES HISTORY Series record: Clemson leads 31-17-1

Last meeting: 1-10-2020

Last win in South Carolina: 2-9/2014, 2-1 (2OT)

Last Clemson win: 10/1/2020, 3-0

Last draw: 8-10-2000, 0-0 QUOTABLES head coach Tony Annan On …

… his feelings about his first rivalry match: “I think we just have to keep focusing on being a good team, a great team, like we wanted to do from the start. I don’t think the rivalry and hype around the game should bother us. We have to focusing on us and what we’re doing and doing it right, instead of getting mixed up with hype around the game.” … what he liked about his team through two matches: “I am happy with the group mentality to push through in the transition and to work hard to win the ball back. It improves week after week and day after day. I am also happy with the style of play and possession.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamecocksonline.com/news/2021/9/1/mens-soccer-gamecocks-take-on-fourth-ranked-tigers-on-friday-night.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos