Cricket: Black Caps coach says lowest Twenty20 score was not far from challenging Bangladesh





The Black Caps were rolled for an embarrassing 60 in Dhaka. Video / Spark Sports

It was the Black Caps’ lowest score in Twenty20 history, but stand-in coach Glenn Pocknall says the 60 they scored in their first defeat to Bangladesh in Dhaka wasn’t too far off from a challenging total. The Black Caps were pitched for their equally lowest score in T20 history and the 13th worst in internationals. Match report: Black Caps drops to record high against Bangladesh in first Twenty20 Bangladesh chased the goal with seven wickets and 30 balls left, giving them an early lead in a run of five games. It is a long way from New Zealand’s opening score in the home series against Bangladesh when New Zealand scored 210-3, while this side is missing all of their squad members who will play in this year’s Twenty20 World Cup. Pocknall says they have potential goals based on the recent five-game run between Bangladesh and Australia, where the home side won three games by hitting first after scoring 131, 127 and 122. After winning the toss and deciding to bat, New Zealand would have had a similar target in their sights, but Pocknall said that looking at the rest of the series, they might have to adapt and 100 would be a winning streak. could be total. “We were probably a bit too high based on those surface numbers. It showed it was quite a challenge for both us and Bangladesh. I think if we had 25 more runs it would be a very interesting and tight finish would have been. “Both teams performed extremely well with the ball and two quality spin bowlers outfits and the fast bowlers were able to execute their slower balls so I think the bowling attacks really unbalance themselves. The challenge is how We get to 100 and then defend that because I think we can if we can get those extra few runs.” Will Young returns to the locker room after being fired. Photo / Photo sports Tom Latham (18) and Henry Nicholls (18) were the only New Zealand batsmen to reach double figures, setting up 34 for the fifth wicket after the side fell to 9-4. The second highest partnership was six. Related articles Debutants Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie both scored ducks. “We knew it was going to be a challenge and it was definitely a challenge,” said Pocknall. “We probably didn’t have as good access to terms as we thought. Losing four wickets for not many runs will always be a challenge in any kind of cricket, especially this one. “Unfortunately we kept losing wickets at crucial moments. It was certainly difficult to start. We knew it was going to be a challenge. We were prepared for this, but unfortunately couldn’t quite pull it off.”

