A disagreement over Cretin-Derham Hall’s Class 5A debut





David La Vaque came out of Zero Week with an early lead in the standings, getting two out of three right while Jim Paulsen only got one right. They disagreed twice this week. East Ridge at Eden Prairie, 7pm David says: Eden Prairie’s attack is an unproven good and the visiting Raptors can boast a strong defense. Choosing East Ridge in a tight game? Is it tempting. Until you look at the Eagles’ historically strong defense. The pressure is on East Ridge to prove its offensive mettle on the road. Choose: Eden Prairie 21, East Ridge 14 Jim says: Not opposing East Ridge coach Dan Fritze would rather see the Raptors break in a largely inexperienced attack. Eden Prairie is in the same boat, but the Eagles always have talent to plug in and play. And at home, they’re pretty much a lock. Choose: Eden Prairie 23, East Ridge 7 Centennial at Stillwater, 7 p.m. David says: Centennial’s winning formula for a road race that opens the season requires a solid defense to keep things close as the offense ramps up. In that regard, Stillwater is the perfect opponent, as the quarterback and runningback positions are new entrants. Choose: Centennial 28, Stillwater 21 Jim says: I have long been baffled by Stillwater. It’s a program that seems to be a perennial contender. Centennial has finished the postseason season of the ponies two years in a row and always peaks towards the end. If Stillwater makes some money back, now’s the time. Choose: Stillwater 21, Centennial 20 Spring Lake Park at Cretin-Derham Hall, 7pm at Sea Foam Stadium David says: An example of a state class 5A tournament? Cretin-Derham Hall will join the light-heavyweight division this fall, a division in which Spring Lake Park has represented itself well over the past decade. Regardless of Thursday’s outcome, expect both programs to grow as the season progresses. Choose: Spring Lake Park 30, Cretin-Derham Hall 28 Jim says: I agree that CDH will soon discover that there is little difference in the level of play in 5A, but the Raiders will be ready. There has been a lot of attention for their departure from Class 6A, and their 1-6 figure from a year ago still stings. And they have Tre Holloman. Choose: Cretin-Derham Hall 34, Spring Lake Park 27

