NFL star Dez Bryant catches US Open tennis ball from Alexander Zverev





NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant doesn’t just catch footballs. While the free agent was in the stands at the US Open, tennis player Alexander Zverev launched some autographed tennis balls into the stands – according to stadium tradition – after winning his match. In the crowd, Bryant caught the much smaller yellow ball in his section with ease with a two-handed grab. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted of the scene: “Alexander Zverev, the No. 4 tennis player in the world who won the gold medal in the Olympics, threw to Dez Bryant after today’s win at the US Open. And of course Dez understood. The former Cowboys star then went to the Emirates Suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium, sources told us, to join VIPs including NHL player Jacob Trouba, designer Christian Siriano, Yankee Aaron Hicks and others. Sources also told us that Zverev, 24, was spotted before the US Open kicked off in Tao Downtown last week, as well as at the 18th anniversary of the reopening of Jay Z’s 40/40 Club. Guests at the 40/40 Club party said rapper Meek Mill and Fanatics mogul Michael Rubin both asked Zverev to give them tennis lessons. Philly natives Meek and Rubin are well-known amateur rivals on the field. Earlier this year, a video surfaced of Meek and Rubin betting on tennis while on vacation with friends, and when the rapper lost, he had to do 300 bunny hops on the court. No word on whether the tennis star took up the offer. Guests at the 40/40 party also included Beyonc, Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz, Van Jones, Victor Cruz and Busta Rhymes. Zverev won his first round match against Sam Querrey on Tuesday and will play again on Thursday.

