Sports
Hockey: Morse beats Gardiner in defensive affair
GARDINER It may have been some proverbial offensive rust, but goals in the regular season opener on Wednesday afternoon for hockey teams Morse and Gardiner were a premium.
Morse’s Dylan Barr scored her second goal of the game just over three minutes into the fourth quarter to help the Shipbuilders to a 2-1 victory. Grace Hawkes made 11 saves to take the win.
I can’t say enough about Grace Hawkes in goal and our defense for her, said Morse head coach Kerri Reno. She was on fire. I’m so proud of the way she played.
Hawkes, a senior added: I’m pretty proud of us and the way I played. The last time we played against these guys the final score was not in our favour. That just shows the work we’ve done leading up to this point.
The biggest difference for Morse was the defense. Led by senior Haley Kirkpatrick at sweeper and Kennedy St. Pierre at defensive midfield, Gardiner struggled to capitalize on his opportunities.
I loved the way our attack went, we just couldn’t finish on goal, said Gardiner head coach Sharon Gallant. Thanks to them and their keeper, they were definitely solid there despite our chances.
Despite having possession for most of the game, beating Morse 12-4, Gardiner had limited scoring opportunities. When the Tigers found a rare opportunity to put a hard shot at the net, St. Pierre and Hawkes were there to send them off.
That was a big heart, said St. Pierre, a senior who blocked five shots and several more passes. It’s really nice to see the team come together in the first game.
St. Pierre added that it has taken shipbuilders a few matches in recent years to find their way. That was not the case on Wednesday.
It’s harder to get our momentum going if we start the year slowly, St. Pierre said. If we come out strong, hopefully there will be a snowball effect and we can continue with this win.
Gallant said she saw positive things on Wednesday.
“I’m pretty happy with how we played,” Gallant said. Were super young and still have a long way to go. This kind of game was a good experience for them.
Gardiner got 16 penalty corners.
That’s certainly something we can take today, said Gardiner senior captain Piper Lavoie. Were still very young with a lot of new faces, it will come when we play more competitive games like we did today.
After 27 minutes came and went with few scoring opportunities, Barr opened the scoring when she grabbed a rebound and scored on a save from Gardiner goalie Grace Deering.
Morse took a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Gardiner came firing in the third and tied the game at 1-1 when freshman Taryn Nichols made a nice move around Kirkpatrick and fired a shot into the left corner of the cage.
Barr’s goal in the early fourth made it 2-1 for good.
We played the way we want to play today, said Reno. It wasn’t perfect, but we have a lot to rely on from this kind of performance.
Deering finished with six saves.
