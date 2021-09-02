ACC Men’s football enters second week of action





Weekly Edition (PDF) GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com)– ACC men’s soccer enters a busy weekend of non-conference action with 21 games on the roll as teams make their final preparations for the start of conference play next weekend (September 10-11). Six ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, twice as many as any other league. The ACC has four of the top 10 places in the poll. Upcoming schedule

Thursday 2 September Highlight in Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

no. 24 Duke in Michigan | 7 p.m. Friday September 3 No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. UCF | 4 p.m.

Raleigh, North Carolina go. Southern at No. 6 North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Lehigh at No. 3 Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

South Carolina at No. 4 Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 20 Seton Hall at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 2 George Town in Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Bellarmine in Louisville | 7:30 pm | ACCNX

Notre Dame at No. 21 Kentucky | 7:30 pm | ESPN+ Saturday Sept 4. Cornell at number 18 Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ACCNX Monday Sept 6. No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 20 Seton Hall | 11 hours

Raleigh, North Carolina Hartford at Boston College | 5:30 pm | ACCNX

Virginia vs. No. 10 Maryland | 6:00 PM

Audi Field, Washington, DC UCF at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Niagara in Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 3 Pitt at No. 19 Akron | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 6 North Carolina at Davidson | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Seattle at No. 24 Duke | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

South Florida at No. 4 Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCN tuesday 7 sept No. 21 Kentucky in Louisville | 7:30 pm | ACCN ranking is United Soccer Coaches poll Notable ACC Men’s Football Six ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, twice as many as any other league. The ACC has four of the top 10 places in the poll. Pitt leads the ACC contingent at #3 in the poll, followed by Clemson (4), North Carolina (6), Virginia Tech (10), Wake Forest (18) and Duke (24). The Blue Devils were last ranked in the Top 25 on October 7, 2019. Pitt junior midfielder Veljko Petkovic has been named the first ACC Offensive Player of the Week for the 2021 season, while Clemson goalkeeper George Marks was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week. Petkovic, Clemson’s Isaiah Reid and Virginia Tech’s Sivert Haugli were selected for the College Soccer News National Team of the Week.

Haugli was chosen as the United Soccer Coaches College Player of the Week, while Petkovic was also named Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week. Virginia Tech rallied two goals behind for a 3-2 win over then-No. 1 Marshall on Sunday in Harrisonburg, Virginia. It was the ACC’s first win over a top-ranking non-conference foe since Virginia’s 2-0 win over Maryland on September 3, 2019. The 2021 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship returns to a 12-team format this season, with the first three rounds taking place at campus locations before the championship game on November 14 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC Going into the season, seven ACC head coaches were among the top 35 in NCAA Division I in percentage win by active head coaches: UNC’s Carlos Somoano (4th, .727), Virginia’s George Gelnovatch (10th, .690), Wake Forest’s Bobby Muuss ( 14th, 0.676), Pitt’s Jay Vidovich (26th, 0.639), Clemson’s Mike Noonan (28th, 0.636), NC State’s George Kiefer (33rd, 0.605), and Chad Riley of Notre Dame (34th, 0.601).

