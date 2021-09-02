Sports
Cricket News 2021: Shane Warne Twitter, Personal Life Rumors, Liz Hurley’s Engagement
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has expressed frustration with made-up stories about his family and personal life.
As one of the most iconic figures in Australian sport, Warne has rarely escaped the limelight since he came on the scene in 1992.
But media speculation has seemingly reached boiling point for the King of Spin, who posted a damning message on social media on Wednesday.
“For 30 years my children and I have had to put up with your lies and made-up stories – not anymore. You can’t just make things up. You are going to apologize to the Aust public for your continued lies and my family as this is an absolute disgrace – AGAIN!’ Warne wrote on Twitter.
“And for the small minority who want to respond with smart comments – imagine what it would be like if someone is constantly making up stories about you and putting them in the public domain for 30 years and the effects that has on your mental health and your families! ”
While it’s not clear which specific publication Warne is referring to, many believe he is responding to a story from… women’s Day suggesting that the cricketer was reunited with English actress Liz Hurley.
Warne and Hurley got engaged in late 2011 before splitting up two years later. The 51-year-old recently described her first visit to Australia as an “absolute circus”.
Warne has had a lengthy battle with the tabloids, including last year when his son Jackson signed up for Channel 7 show SAS Australia.
“We’d been seeing each other for about six months, so I didn’t introduce her to my kids until it was real and I believed it had a future — it wasn’t just a little bit of fun,” Warne told Fox Cricket’s A week with Warnie last year.
“So six months later she finally comes to meet the kids in Australia and it was an absolute circus.
‘I mean, the neighbors’ kids were selling for next to nothing!
“Everything happened. They dropped off golf clubs at the front and tried to put her name on them.
“We tried to keep things as normal as possible, but it got scary. Some of these rogue photographers are trying to get exclusive shots — I remember my youngest daughter Summer screaming in the backseat, “Daddy, Dad, take it easy.” Cars that jump in front of us, run red.”
With the media following them everywhere, there were few places Warne and Hurley could go for a quiet meal.
“We had nowhere else to go because we were just going to get 30-40 people, photographers, news crews, everywhere,” he explained.
“We had seven cars following us and a helicopter overhead that just followed us, ran through red lights and cut in front of us.”
Speaking about his relationship with Hurley, Warne added: “(I’m) really sad it’s over because I still care about her very much and she’s a wonderful person.”
Warne recently tested positive for Covid-19 while coaching the London Spirit in England’s inaugural Hundred Tournament.
